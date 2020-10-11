Garden Rescue star Harry Rich's photo of baby daughter will melt your heart The BBC presenter and his wife share one daughter together

Garden Rescue presenter Harry Rich shared a sweet photo of his little one on Instagram recently, and we can't help but think it'll be the cutest thing you see all day.

Posting on his Instagram, the dad-of-one could be seen sitting in the back of a car along with his one-year-old daughter Indigo, who he shares with wife Sue, who had a huge smile on her face while sat next to her dad. How lovely! Writing in the caption, the garden pro wrote: "Indigo in the Hilux."

Harry Rich shared an adorable snap alongside his daughter Indigo

Fans were quick to comment on the adorable picture, with one writing: "Love that happy little face!" A second person said: "Awwww she's beautiful", as another quipped: "Fantastic picture of absolute cutie (Indigo)." Another of Harry's followers gushed: "Cheers to a wildish, dirt stained childhood filled with laughter and love."

The cute snap came soon before the presenter and his wife celebrated their daughter's first birthday. Once again the dad couldn't resist sharing an adorable picture of the little one sat on his lap as he wrote in the caption: "Indigo, aged one".

Harry with his Garden Rescue co-stars

The presenter and garden expert, who runs his own landscape company with his brother alongside their commitments on the BBC show, likes to keep his private life largely out of the spotlight, although he does occasionally share photos of his family on social media.

Harry lives in a cottage back in his hometown of Brecon, Wales, with his daughter and wife, Sue, a yoga instructor. Last year, he told the Times what he loves most about his rural landscape at home.

"It's a very old stone cottage, from 1670 in the oldest part, and it’s got a stone floor with mud underneath. It is set in a woodland and you have to walk over a stream to get to it. I fell in love with the way I get to my front door."

