All you need to know about John Bishop's sons

John Bishop is set to star in ITV's new documentary, John Bishop's Great Whale Rescue, and we can't wait to see the comedian's new show - but how much do you know about John and his family behind closed doors? Find out more about John and his three sons here...

John is a very proud father, and shares three sons - Joe, 26, Luke, 24 and Daniel, 22 - with his wife, Melanie. He has shared birthday wishes for all three of his sons over the last year.

WATCH: John Bishop’s Great Whale Rescue trailer

In a tribute for Luke's birthday back in March, he wrote: "Happy birthday to my son Luke - a beautiful boy who I used to be able to pick up with one hand but who is now bigger than I am. In these strange times we all know what is most important - love and family."

Daniel's birthday was in March, and he wrote: "Happy birthday yesterday to @danielbish_. A real ray of sunshine who makes everywhere he goes a better place. I am proud to be your father Dan and I look forward to watching you continue to grow." Joe's birthday was in August, and he wrote: "26 years ago this fella arrived and my life changed forever... the son not the dog! Happy birthday Joe keep enjoying the ride. Love ya."

The TV personality gave a powerful speech at the LGBT awards back in 2018, where he was named Ally of the Year, and told the audience: "I was so pleased to be nominated. I brought my whole family, my wife and my three sons who I love and I am massively proud of.

"Like all parents we have problems with them. One of my sons has a tattoo on his ankle that was meant to be Africa but looks like Australia, one of my sons mumbles and one of my sons is a gay man. I'll be honest, there's been loads of nights when me and my wife have sat up and worried and worried and worried. What are we going to do if he doesn't stop mumbling?"

He also spoke about his son's sexuality on The Graham Norton Show, saying: "Having a gay son is just like having a son. Of the top ten things that I even think about him, being gay isn’t even on there. He's just another son."

