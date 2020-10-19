Garden Rescue's Harry Rich shares adorable picture of daughter helping him in the garden Harry is a proud dad-of-one

Harry Rich might not currently be filming more episodes of BBC's Garden Rescue, but the presenter and horticulturist is certainly keeping busy - and he's got an adorable little helper! The TV star took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet new picture of him in the garden alongside his little daughter, Indigo, and warmed followers' hearts in the process.

Harry could be seen in his garden amongst some freshly picked apples holding up his one-year-old as she reached up to help, with the caption reading: "Extra help to reach the apples."

Harry Rich posted this adorable picture on his Instagram

Fans of Harry's flooded the comments gushing over the sweet snap, with one person writing: "So cute, getting an early start on produce in the garden."

A second person added: "And that there is the best childhood that can be," while a third wrote: "Lovely picture! And delicious looking apples."

Harry shares his daughter Indigo with his wife Sue, and the family recently celebrated the little girl's first birthday. The TV presenter, who appears on the BBC daytime show with his brother David and former Ground Force star Charlie Dimmock, once again shared a cute snap on his Instagram which saw little Indigo sat on his lap with a big smile on her face.

Harry with his brother David and Charlie Dimmock

The Garden Rescue star recently revealed his winter plans for his outdoor space to help inspire his upcoming art project, which will go on display next August in the Hay Gallery.

Harry told the gallery in a recent interview: "I'll be doing my garden over this winter so there'll be stuff I want to capture [for the project]. For me, it's that yearly movement through a garden. They can dramatically change.

"They're always changing and to be able to capture that on a canvas through oil paints or pastel or charcoal would be really fun."

