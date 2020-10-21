Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock's secret heartache 

Charlie Dimmock is currently presenting the popular show Garden Rescue alongside fellow hosts Harry and David Rich, where the trio help people with their gardening projects up and down the country. However, the popular presenter took a two-year break from television work following her mother and stepfather's tragic deaths in 2004, a loss that she has never spoken about publicly since.

MORE: Inside Garden Rescue's The Rich Brothers family photo album

Charlie's mother and stepfather died in 2004

Sue and Robert Kennedy, who had been holidaying in Thailand, lost their lives in the horrific 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami on Boxing Day. Their funeral was held in June 2005, after their bodies were repatriated to the UK. According to the Daily Echo, Charlie dealt with the grief of losing her mother by living "day-to-day".

READ: Garden Rescue stars The Rich Brothers post sweet throwback photo from childhood

The tsunamis killed an estimated 227,898 people

Charlie's father, Terry, spoke to Evening Standard while the couple were still reported missing, explaining: "She is not coping well, as you would expect from someone who fears they have lost their mother. Charlie is worried sick. We have not heard any news at all about Sue and Rob. Charlie had intended to fly out to Thailand but she has stayed here because the Foreign Office advised her a search would be futile."

While Charlie doesn't like speaking about her mother and stepfather, she has previously opened up about the house she inherited from Sue following her death, and how she has already adapted it in preparation for when she is older.

She explained: "Well, I’m probably going to be an old dear living here with my animals, the horse and cats and dogs, and I don’t want to not be able to get upstairs. I'm a gardener and we’re always planning for the next season. You have to be ahead of the game so you’re not caught out by nature and I see this as the same sort of thing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.