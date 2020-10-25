The Repair Shop star Jay Blades celebrates daughter's exciting news with adorable picture The 50-year-old has presented The Repair Shop since 2017

The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades is clearly a proud dad. The 50-year-old, who has presented the show since it began in 2017, took to social media to share his daughters very exciting news – she's heading to drama school!

Posting a gorgeous picture of his teenager on his Instagram back in May, the TV presenter wrote: "THOUGHT OF THE DAY, Good morning all please join me in congratulating my beautiful daughter @zola.blades in getting a place at the @nationalyouththeatre. Well done Baby you have definitely put the work in, Love You."

MORE: Jay Blades introduces new member to The Repair Shop team

Jay posted this adorable picture to celebrate his daughter Zola

The cute post dedicated to his daughter seemed to gain to attention by his followers as many took to the comments to congratulate her on her achievement.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock wrote underneath: "Amazing" with a heart-eyes emoji, while fashion and beauty blogger Grace gushed: "Proud of baby Zola (even though she's not a baby anymore)." A third commenter added: "What a beautiful story to share Jay. You must be so proud. Well done to the young lady."

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk to join new TV show – find out details

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades reveals incredible story discovering he has 25 siblings

Jay shares Zola with ex-wife Jade who he met at university. Five years ago, however, the marriage broke down and he left their family home – moving to Wolverhampton. The presenter has previously spoken candidly about "hitting rock bottom" and revealed the pressure was "too much".

Jay has been presenter of the show since 2017

He told Radio Times: "I left the family home, gave the house to my ex-wife and just drove. I didn't know where I was going. I slept in my old estate car for three or four days. I was in a really dark place." Jay also has a step-daughter, Paris Goodman, who is the daughter of his partner Christine.

The family's happy news came shortly after Jay opened up about his family history, and revealed his incredible story of discovering he has 25 siblings on his father's side.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, the 50-year-old told how he first met his father, who was described as a womaniser, when he was 21-years-old. "He told me I had four other siblings but I then found out that wasn't true at all," he began, adding: "I have 25 in total, including six in America, two in Africa and three in Jamaica. I've met 11 of them and I am really close to my half-sister, Sophie."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.