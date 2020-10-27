Celebrity Antiques Road Trip's David Harper talks 'demanding' celebrities on the show The presenter has been on the show since 2012

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip offers viewers plenty of entertainment each day but it seems it doesn't come without its challenges according to show regular, David Harper. The presenter, who's also known for his stints on Bargain Hunt and Cash in the Attic, previously opened up about the occasional difficulties faced while filming with the celebrity guests.

Speaking in 2019 about the show, which sees two new famous faces join the programme each episode, David told the Express online: "There are always challenging people as we know in life and the world of celebrity is not exclusive to that."

David has been a show regular since 2012

He added: "There have been challenging ones, often more challenging for the crew. Some are a bit demanding, they're surprised there isn't a two hour lunch break etc."

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip has been running since 2012 and has seen a number of well-known faces take part over the years including Debbie McGee, Kelly Brook, Craig Revel-Horwood and many more.

The celebrities join for each episode, along with experts such as David, James Braxton and more, with the aim of buying and auctioneering antiques for profit to give to their chosen charity.

Many well-known celebrities have appeared on the show over the years

More recently, David announced the sad news that he is leaving other beloved daytime show, Bargain Hunt, after 15 years as presenter. The host and auctioneer took to Twitter last week to reveal the news which was met with plenty of disappointed messages from fans.

He tweeted: "Bargain Hunt Announcement: After 15 happy years on @BBCBargainHunt I've decided, now is the time to move on and hang up my golden gavels (I do have a few, I promise!) Thanks for the fun and memories. Cheers and keep watching! David."

The 53-year-old later added: "Re: Bargain Hunt. What can I say - huge and grateful thanks everyone for your comments, likes and shares after my post yesterday announcing that I'm leaving @BBCBargainHunt I'm bowled over by your kind words and they're so very appreciated."

