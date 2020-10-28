Will there be a second season of Netflix's The Queen's Gambit? Anya-Taylor Joy stars as chess prodigy Beth Harmon

The Queen's Gambit has been a huge hit on Netflix - and it's easy to see why! Based on the beloved novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, the story follows orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon who becomes increasingly dependant on drugs and alcohol while trying to become the best player in the world.

Despite the show opening to excellent reviews from critics and viewers alike, it is unlikely that we will see a follow-up to the miniseries, which suggests it was intended to be a standalone series. Indeed, since season one focused on the events of the novel, a second season would mean no original source material.

However, Anya-Taylor Joy, who plays Beth, has previously said she'd be open to returning as a chess genius. Chatting to Pop Sugar, she said: "It hasn't been talked about because I think the period is a time that we spend with Beth is such an intense period of growth.

Would you like to see a second season?

"You see the sapling become the tree, if that makes sense, and the tree can definitely grow but that period of growth is complete. I certainly wouldn't say no, it's just never really been spoken about before."

Fans of the show have been calling for a second season, with one tweeting: "This is one of the best! No draw, no resign just simply the best! Season two a must!" Another added: "QueensGambit is best show I’ve seen in years. Kudos to @Netflix. Anya Taylor-Joy and Isla Johnston are both brilliant. Please, please let there be a season two."

The show was billed as a miniseries

A third person wrote: "I absolutely love this show, and I'm dead serious, @Netflix : you need to order a second season, so that we can see what happens with @anyataylorjoy 's character. This show is way too good for y'all to let it go."

