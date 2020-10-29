A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman opens up about meeting her husband for the first time This is so sweet!

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman has opened up about the moment she met her husband Jon Boast for the first time. The TV presenter, who has fronted the Channel 4 show since 2004, met her future husband on the show while he was working behind the camera and she in front.

After working together on set for a little while, Jasmine revealed it was during a night out on the town that she knew he was The One.

Jasmine met her husband Jon on the show

She told The Mirror earlier this year: "We went out dancing one night that weekend and I like a man who's not afraid to make a fool of himself on a dance floor. He was just so much fun and I guess I fell in love." How sweet!

However, despite admitting he wooed her with her moves, Jasmine also noted that it wasn't exactly love at first sight. "It wasn't love at first sight, but a slow burner," she told the Express online.

"We definitely weren't each other's types. We basically got thrown together in this amazing experience."

The couple married in 2009

Jon and Jasmine eventually tied the knot in 2009 after five years of dating and soon welcomed two adorable children, a son named Albion and a daughter, Joy.

The presenter even posted an adorable throwback to their early filming days and their blossoming romance on her Instagram recently. The happy couple can be seen looking fresh-faced and smiley in the picture, showing Jon with his filming kit, as Jasmine wrote in the caption: "#throwbackthursday to 2004 with my darling Hubby!

"Back then we were together 24/7 working on @aplaceinthesunofficial but now we sometimes don't see enough of each other! Miss you @jboasty_dop, my toy boy and the love of my life! Sixteen years later, still smitten! He's going to kill me for this lovey dovey post!!"

