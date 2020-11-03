A Place in the Sun: who is Danni Menzies' partner? The pair went on just a few dates before spending lockdown together

We love watching Danni Menzies on A Place in the Sun, but what do we know about her life when the cameras are off? The TV personality is currently in a relationship with former soldier Simon Moloney - who she ended up in lockdown with earlier this year after just six dates!

Simon, who was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross for his actions in Afghanistan back in 2013, met Danni on a blind date that was set up by their best friends, who are also dating.

Chatting about their relationship to the Sunday Post back in June, Danni said: "We went on about five or six dates and then ended up isolating together for ten weeks at home on Mains of Taymouth Country Estate. It propelled things quite quickly. So I have a boyfriend now. It is quite amazing."

She jokily continued: "Some of my friends said, ‘Well, he’s definitely passed the test; he put up with you for ten weeks’. We only fell out once. I usually get fed up with boys quickly, so for me that’s really good."

Speaking about their future, Danni admitted that she isn't sure about having children - yet! She said: "I’m not saying I won’t, I’m just not sure. I really love travelling. Even if I do get that country life I want, I still want to travel and work a lot. I am not 100% on having kids, but I am 100% on having lots of dogs and probably a rescue donkey as well – basically anything that needs a home."

Danni has been dating Simon since early 2020

Danni has kept her Instagram dedicated to snaps from her work and fitness routine and so Simon hasn't made his debut on her social media account - yet!

The star recently revealed that she'd visited Costa Del Sol for the popular series, and shared snaps of herself on a five-hour trek to the summit of La Concha mountain.

"Serious scenes," Danni wrote at the time. "Annoyingly my phone died on the way back so I'm not sure how far the total was, 10k (ish) I reckon, five hours. Wouldn't recommend on a hangover but loved it once we got going. Tough one, but look at this finish."

