Dick and Angel Strawbridge have become TV favourites thanks to their Channel 4 show Escape to the Chateau – revealing their journey from purchasing their gorgeous French home to how they transformed it into the Chateau of dreams.

While fans feel like they know a thing or two about the husband and wife, there may be a few facts you weren't aware of. Find out more below…

Dick is a former Army Colonel

Before they landed their stint on TV, Dick Strawbridge, 60, had a successful career in the army. He joined the Royal Corps of Signals and was promoted to Lieutenant and Captain in the eighties. He was then made an MBE in 1993 for his distinguished service in the forces, and later left in 2001.

After his roles in the army, Dick began putting his engineering and environmental knowledge and expertise to use on many different TV shows such as Scrapheap Challenge, It's Not Easy Being Green and Coast.

Dick and Angel met at a pop-up restaurant

In 2010, the couple were signed to the same TV agent. Dick then put on an event for one of his pop-up restaurants which Angel attended, the two laid eyes on each other for the first time and reportedly fell in love at first sight. Three years later, the two welcomed their first child together, Arthur.

Angel started her career on BBC's Dragon's Den

Angel Adoree began her career by appearing on BBC's Dragon's Den in 2010 with her idea for hospitality business The Vintage Patisserie. Her idea won the hearts of Deborah Meaden and Theo Paphitis and was successfully given an investment to start the business and Angel continues to run it to this day.

According to their website, the hospitality company offer vintage style service including wedding catering, planning and organising.

Angel took her business to Dragon's Den

The couple bought their house for a bargain price

The couple snapped up the beautiful estate, in the commune of Martigné-sur-Mayenne, in the Pays de la Loire region of north-west France. The chateau boasts 45 rooms, a moat and 12 acres of grounds and the couple bought the property for a bargain £280,000 back in 2015.

The property had previously stood empty for 40 years, with no electricity, heating or running water. Now, their home is reportedly worth approximately £2 million.

Dick and Angel have two children together

Dick has two children from a previous marriage

Before Dick met his now wife Angel, he was married to Brigit A. Weiner. The former couple married in 1982 and welcomed two children together, James and Charlotte. Dick and Brigit separated in 2010.

Dick and his eldest son have written a book collectively and even appeared on TV together for ITV's The Hungry Sailors. The father and son duo sailed around Britain's coastlines buying local food and cooking it. They've also presented together on Saturday Farm.

