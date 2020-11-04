A Place in the Sun presenter Ben Hillman has been a regular face on the Channel 4 show 2015, helping homeowners create their perfect abode with his interior design expertise.

But away from his time on the programme, he can be found at his own house in Shoreham-By-Sea with his wife and two children. So who is in his family? We investigated...

Ben has been married to his wife, Gaby, since 2011. Soon after the couple tied the knot, they welcomed their first daughter, Hope Blossom, and then their second daughter Honour Willow.

Ben with his two daughters

The proud dad often posts photos of his family on his Instagram account, including this adorable snap which saw him spoilt by his daughters for his birthday.

Ben wrote in the caption: "The most wonderful birthday breakfast from my girlies this morning before I jet off for work. And a fab family beach party. Thanks everyone for my #kitesurfing lessons, hopefully by the new year I'll be an expert!"

Ben with his wife, Gaby

The presenter, who appears on the Channel 4 show alongside Jasmine Harman and Danni Menzies, previously opened up about working away from his family regularly. He told The Express Online: "I'm a real home bod, I love being around my family and being around my kids, they're the number one thing in my life."

He went on to explain how lockdown brought them closer together, before his filming schedule abroad pushed them apart. "To be intensely with them for all that time [through lockdown] and then all of a sudden not, that was quite tough," he said.

In 2016, Ben and his family worked on a renovation project after buying their 1934 four-bedroom property. He told Metro at the time: "They are my DIY girls and join me on my adventures. During the build I did the Place In The Sun walk round with them, saying, 'Imagine how it's going to look like when it's finished.'"

