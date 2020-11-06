Escape to the Perfect Town's Steve Brown makes rare comment on childhood and family The presenter is a familiar face on our screens

Steve Brown, best known for his presenting stints on shows such as Escape to the Country and Countryfile, has opened up about his family and childhood in a rare interview. The former rugby Paralympian spoke to Disability Horizons last month about his upbringing, career and path to TV success.

MORE: Steve Brown opens up about accident that left him wheelchair-bound in brave interview

Discussing his love of nature, he explained: "My family, and particularly my Dad, got me interested in the natural world. I spent all my time growing up in fields looking for frogs, snakes, slow worms and grasshoppers.

Steve Brown presents Escape to the Perfect Town

"I always liked the outdoors, and I grew up to be a young man who now loves the outdoors."

Steve is clearly close with his family, and the 39-year-old wanted to include his brothers in a recent project. The TV star completed a climb of Pen Y Fan in aid of BBC Countryfile's Children In Need Ramble alongside his two brothers.

MORE: Escape to the Perfect Town star Steve Brown talks 'turning point' after paralysis

MORE: Frank Gardner talks candidly about nearly dying in terrorist attack

Speaking ahead of the programme, Steve spoke of his bond with his two siblings. "Me and my brothers are very close," he told The Express Online. "I know that everyone has different family set-ups. I'm very happy and lucky with what I've got. I don't take it for granted - my family are all very close."

Steve with his two brothers for the Children In Need Ramble

The former sportsman then went on to open up about how his television career has not been centred on his accident aged 23. "[Before], my focus has mostly been on disability-related issues. But, what I particularly love is that it led to the other things in my repertoire as well – I wasn't just talking about disability."

He added: "The proof is in me having done a range of shows, including Blue Planet UK, Countryfile, Springwatch, Escape to the Country and Escape to the Perfect Town. There are so many things I'm fortunate to work on now."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.