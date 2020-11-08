Escape to the Country: Nicki Chapman shares heartwarming post ahead of new series The presenter is currently filming the new series

Nicki Chapman recently shared a heartwarming post urging her followers to "stay strong" amid the recent coronavirus restrictions. Taking to Instagram, the Escape to the Country presenter uploaded a gorgeous video while filming for the new series, writing a positive message in the caption.

The TV star began: "Just the tonic I needed yesterday. A stunning Hampshire on a crisp autumn morning & it stayed like this all day."

Nicki added: "Sending positive thoughts to everyone at the moment. Stay strong. If you can get out & about for some fresh air, Mother Nature is looking stunning and I'd thoroughly recommend it. Love Chappers x."

Plenty of the broadcaster's followers took to the comments to echo Nicki's sentiments. One person wrote: "Thoughts and prayers to all of you in the UK. Please stay strong, it will not be easy, especially with winter approaching, but the sun will shine again, and one day, hopefully not too far off, things will be better, & you can all be safe and enjoy your beautiful country once more."

Nicki posted this video to her social media followers

A second person added: "You're right it was a stunning day and I feel so much more positive today." Meanwhile a third simply wrote: "Thanks for sharing Nicki x."

Despite the new restrictions, it seems as if the team at the BBC show are able to continue filming due to social distancing measures being implemented.

The presenter is currently filming the new series

Nicki's co-star, Jonnie, even shared a recent update on the upcoming episodes. The presenter, who has been a part of the show since 2010, posted a photo of the gorgeous filming location as he geared up for his first day back at work.

He wrote in the caption: "First day back at work filming for @escape_country. Things are a little different with social distancing but great to be back in the saddle! #ruralliving #countrylife #countryliving."

