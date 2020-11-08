Who is A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton's husband? The Channel 4 star has been married since 2012

Laura Hamilton is perhaps best-known for jetting off to many picturesque locations to help hopeful couples find their dream holiday homes in A Place in the Sun.

When she's not presenting for the Channel 4 show, the 38-year-old can be found at her home with her family.

But who is Laura married to? Here's all you need to know about her husband…

Who is Laura Hamilton's husband?

The Channel 4 presenter has been married to her broker husband Alex Goward since 2012. Together, the couple are kept busy thanks to their hectic work schedules and through running their own business together. The pair run café Lord Roberts on The Green, and by the looks of their Instagram – it is delightful!

Laura and Alex wed in 2012

Where did Laura Hamilton get married?

Laura and Alex married in Surrey and their nuptials featured several nods to their favourite movies. Laura walked down the aisle to Ice Dance from the film Edward Scissorhands, and at the reception, the newlyweds entered the room to the theme tune from Rocky.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the time, Laura said: "Alex and I both love film scores. I didn't want something traditional; it didn't feel right. When I heard Ice Dance it sounded magical, then when I found out the name, it was so appropriate."

Later on, at the reception, Laura serenaded her new husband with a rendition of Whitney Houston's Saving All My Love For You.

Laura and Alex married in Surrey

Of her wedding day, Laura told us: "The day was perfect in every way. Even better than I imagined it would be. I feel more complete now."

What has Laura Hamilton's husband said about their wedding?

Speaking to HELLO! Alex said: "The wedding was unbelievable, the most memorable day of our lives. It just cements our love for one another."

The couple share two children

Who attended Laura Hamilton's wedding?

Celebrity guests included Amanda Lamb, Michelle Heaton and Jeff Brazier, as well as Jayne Torvill and Sam Attwater, Denise Welch and Elen Rivas.

Does Laura Hamilton have children?

Laura and Alex share two children, son Rocco, seven, and daughter Tahlia, five. The former Dancing On Ice finalist occasionally posts pictures of their little ones on her Instagram.

