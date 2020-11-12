Meet Gary Lineker's family from ex-wife and siblings to children The retired sportsman is fronting a new BBC documentary: My Grandad's War

Thanks to a hugely successful football career and now being the face of BBC's Match of the Day, Gary Lineker is one of the country's most recognisable faces.

Now, the retired sportsman is taking on a rather different work project – fronting BBC documentary My Grandad's War, to explore his late relative's journey in the Second World War.

Many will no doubt enjoy finding out about Gary's family history in the show, but what about the rest of his family? Here's all you need to know...

Gary Lineker's former partners

Gary married his first wife, Michelle Cockayne, in 1986. Twenty years after they tied the knot, however, it was announced that Michelle was divorcing Gary on the grounds of "unreasonable behaviour," and she later claimed that Gary's actions during their marriage had caused her "stress and anxiety."

In 2007 Gary started dating model Danielle Bux, who is 20 years his junior, after being set up on a blind date. Two years later, as featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine, Gary and Danielle tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Italy.

However, in 2016 the pair announced they were to divorce amid reports that they parted ways because they had different ideas about starting a family together.

Gary and Danielle split in 2016

Gary Lineker's children

Gary shares four sons with ex-wife Michelle: George, Harry, Tobias and Angus. Gary is very close to his children, and back in April 2019 he recalled the devastating moment his eldest son George was given just one night left to live when he battled a rare form of leukaemia as a baby.

George, now 28, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia after Gary and ex-wife Michelle noticed a lump on their young son's head.

Gary with his four sons

The Match of the Day presenter spoke about the heartbreaking time on BLANK podcast with Jon Daly and Giles Pale-Phillips, telling them: "I could cope with it while he was ill. I could cope with it while I felt there was hope. But there was a couple of times when they told us, they said, 'Honestly, we've got to warn you that we will be quite surprised if he makes it through the night.'"

Gary's younger brother Wayne

Gary Lineker's brother Wayne

Gary has one sibling, Wayne, who is two years his junior. Wayne works as a DJ and Beach Club owner in Ibiza and has made a number of appearances on The Only Way is Essex.

Gary Lineker: My Grandad's War

Gary will be further exploring his grandfather Stanley's life and career serving in the Royal Army Medical Corps in Italy. The synopsis for the show reads: "Using the official war diary kept by Stanley's unit as a guide, Gary revisits the places where his grandad was stationed and meets experts who help him piece together what happened to his grandfather during the Italian campaign."

