Kerry-Washington

The Scandal star dedicates a lot of her time to charities which help women suffering domestic abuse, speaking to survivors and being vocal.

Kerry also designed a purse for the AllState Foundation which was auctioned off to raise money to help teach women how to save money, so they can leave their abusive partners.

Speaking about her involvement, she said: "Designing this purse gives us an easy way to talk about a difficult issue. I realized that by doing this I could have a real, tangible impact on changing, and saving women's lives."

She frequently wears purple, which is the colour of domestic violence awareness and she's also taken her activism to the screen, producing a documentary called The Fight, which charts the efforts of lawyers fighting some of the US government’s civil rights’ violations in court.

