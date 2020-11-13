60 best movies to watch on Netflix this week James King has the top picks for Netflix films for November!

James King is back with his latest Netflix recommendations! Since we're now back in lockdown until December, it's never too early to deck the streaming service with festive options, alongside classic rom-coms and some top-notch superhero movie options. With no further ado, check out the best of the best films for November here...

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020)

Category: Family

A third movie outing for the inhabitants of Bikini Bottom and it's as wonderfully bonkers as before. This time around Spongebob's pet snail Gary gets stolen by sea god Poseidon, so beginning a hyperactive tale that features zombies, Snoop Dogg, 'Living La Vida Loca' and Keanu Reeves as a wise sage... made out of sage. Genius.

The Spongebob Movie is the perfect family film

Only You (2018)

Category: Romance

Excited by the new season of The Crown? If you're a fan of Josh O'Connor - who plays Prince Charles in the award-winning drama - check him out in this hidden gem from a couple of years back, with Josh and Laia Costa as a couple struggling to deal with the pressure of IVF. Tender and touching.

The Crown star Josh O'Connor in Only You

Sorry to Bother You (2019)

Category: Comedy

One of the strangest comedies of recent years but also one of the most inventive, starring Lakeith Stanfield as a hard-up telemarketer who discovers a corporate cover-up going on in his office. Both surreal and socially aware, Sorry to Bother You is like nothing you've seen before: strangely beautiful and wonderfully funny.

Sorry to Bother You is the next comedy you need to watch

Jingle Jangle: a Christmas Journey (2020)

Category: Festive

Billed by Netflix as 'a new holiday classic', here's a family musical starring Forest Whitaker as an elderly toymaker who needs help from his granddaughter for one of his greatest inventions. Featuring Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose and - wait for it - actual Ricky Martin!

Jingle Jangle will get you in the holiday spirit

The Holiday (2006)

Category: Festive

Yep, it's time once again to revisit this Christmas favourite starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as strangers who swap houses for the festive season, finding love along the way. Cheesy but charming, Cameron and co-star Jude Law have never looked more gorgeous.

The Holiday never gets old

Gangster Squad (2013)

Category: Thriller

Ryan Gosling turns the big 4-0 this month so let's celebrate with Gangster Squad, the second of three films he's made with Emma Stone and a enjoyably flashy crime thriller to boot. Sean Penn co-stars as the 1940s criminal Ryan’s LA cop is out to catch.

Ryan Gosling and Sean Penn star in Gangster Squad

The Five Year Engagment (2012)

Category: Rom-Com

The plot might be thin (a couple find their wedding drifting ever further away the longer they're engaged) but it's the cast that make this rom-com gold: Emily Blunt, Jason Segel, Mindy Kaling, Kevin Hart, Alison Brie, Rhys Ifans and Chris Pratt.

The Five Year Engagement has the perfect cast

Brüno (2009)

Category: Comedy

Sacha Baron-Cohen's most famous character Borat is back causing havoc over on Amazon but Netflix fans can enjoy the even more outrageous Brüno - his flamboyant Austrian fashionista - in this feature film from the noughties. Expect more excruciating 'interviews' (Paula Abdul's being a highlight) and unrepeatable gags.

Sacha Baron Cohen as his outrageous character Brüno

Police Academy (1984)

Category: Comedy

An eighties classic comes to Netflix, its simple tale of cheeky law-enforcement recruits leading to umpteen sequels and a brief moment when Steve Guttenberg was Hollywood's hottest leading man. It's certainly not clever but it is hilarious - and features a fresh-faced Kim Cattrall.

Steve Guttenberg in 80s classic Police Academy

His House (2020)

Category: Horror

Netflix gets this brand new chiller fresh from its cinema release, featuring Luther star Wunmi Mosaku and up-and-comer Sope Dirisu as a couple escaping war-torn Sudan only to discover terror rather more supernatural in their new English home. Prepare for sleepless nights...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wunmi Mosaku and Matt Smith star in terrifying new Netflix film

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Category: Superhero

The best Spidey movie yet? It could well be. With awesome animation and a killer script, Into the Spider-Verse sees teenager Miles Morales as an aspiring new Spider-Man, taking over from Peter Parker. But he’s very much not alone. Prepare to be wowed.

What can be better than one Spiderman? Dozens of them of course!

White Boy Rick (2018)

Category: Crime

Have you read Matthew McConaughey’s new memoir Greenlights yet? It’s as enjoyably quirky as this little-seen film from a couple of years back, loosely based on the true story of a son helping the FBI to catch his criminal father in eighties Detroit. A great soundtrack plus, of course, McConaughey steals every scene he’s in.

Matthew McConaughey stars

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

Category: True Story

An all-star cast including Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Sacha Baron Cohen and Michael Keaton lead this brand new Netflix drama about anti-war protesters wrongfully arrested in 1968. Yes, the subject is serious but the story is told with real pizazz and sparkle, capturing an era of American turmoil with an energy that makes for a riveting history lesson.

This true story looks at anti-war protesters wrongfully arrested in 1968

We’re the Millers (2013)

Category: Comedy

A small-time drug dealer hires a fake family to help him smuggle goods from Mexico back to the States - a plan which, surprise surprise, doesn't exactly go smoothly. Not every joke works but with a cast that features flawless comedy actors Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter, Nick Offerman, Kathryn Hahn and Ed Helms, this is still a fun watch.

Try out this modern comedy classic!

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Category: Drama

There’s a magical blend of groundbreaking special effects and heartfelt drama in this story of bizarre Benjamin, born an old man and who then ages backwards. The running time might be long but Brad Pitt’s lead turn and the dilemmas his condition bring him make for a gripping fairytale that’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Brad stars as a man who ages backwards

Ready Player One (2018)

Category: Sci-fi

The maestro Steven Spielberg returns to his sci-fi roots with this eye-popping tale of an orphaned teenager (Tye Sheridan) competing to win a mind-boggling virtual reality game. It might be set in 2045 but Ready Player One is also full of nods to retro movies, meaning this is as much fun for adults as it is kids. Plus there’s Ben Mendelsohn - Hollywood’s go-to evil genius - as (you’ve guessed it) an evil genius.

Steven Spielberg returns to his sci-fi roots with Ready Player One

After (2019)

Category: Teen

With its sequel After We Collided currently doing big business at the cinema, now’s the time to check out the first film in this YA series. Originally premiering on Netflix last year, Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Ralph Fiennes’ nephew) star in this glossy, sexy and undeniably watchable tale of star-crossed college students. No wonder it’s a sensation.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin star

Rebecca (2020)

Category: Thriller

The classic novel by Daphne Du Maurier might have been adapted for the screen many times before but with Armie Hammer and Lily James as the leads, this Netflix original boasts the hottest stars of the moment. James plays the new Mrs Maxim de Winter, brought back to her husband’s mansion after a whirlwind romance, only to discover that the memory of his late wife lingers on. A lush and eerie period piece.

Lily James and Armie Hammer star

Calm With Horses (2020)

Category: Drama

If you’re in the mood for something gritty then this Irish crime drama is a must-see. Telling the story of ex-boxer Arm (Cosmo Jarvis), it’s a moody study of divided loyalties and personal struggles featuring yet another standout performance from Barry Keoghan, recently seen in Dunkirk and soon to star in The Batman.

Barry Keoghan stars in the crime drama

A United Kingdom (2016)

Category: Period drama

David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike shine in this gripping true story of the romance between African prince Seretse Khama - heir to what would become Botswana - and English woman Ruth Williams. Set in the aftermath of the Second World War its period details are second to none but it’s the harrowing story of social injustice that really hits home.

David Oyelowo and Rosamund Pike star

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018)

Category: Thriller

Claire Foy stars in this latest incarnation of the bestselling Stieg Larsson series and proves a worthy successor to Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara as heroic hacker Lisbeth Salander. This time around the plot concerns a dangerous security program that Lisbeth’s hired to destroy but really it’s Foy’s menacing glare and the bleak beauty of the snowy Swedish setting that keeps you gripped as much as the story.

Claire Foy plays the iconic heroine Lisbeth Salander

The Boys in the Band (2020)

Category: Drama

Fresh from its recent run on Broadway, super-producer Ryan Murphy - aka Mr Netflix - gives this classic play a movie makeover, featuring all the show’s original stars. Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer and a brilliant Zachary Quinto feature as gay friends preparing for a party one night in late 60s Manhattan, upset by the arrival of an old college roommate. Prepare for fireworks.

Zachary Quinto stars in the new film

Nanny McPhee & the Big Bang (2010)

Category: Family

Before Emily Blunt rebooted Mary Poppins, Emma Thompson was doing her own thing for quirky childcare in two Nanny McPhee movies. This one’s the sequel and arguably even better than the first, with Dame Emma helping exhausted mother Isabel (Maggie Gyllenhall) deal with bringing up a family while her husband fights in the 2nd World War. A delight.

Emma Thompson plays the delighted Nanny McPhee

Missing Link (2019)

Category: Family

An all-star voice cast of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Fry and Zach Galifianakis feature in this exquisite animation about a Victorian explorer who discovers an eccentric yeti in the American wilderness. You’ll laugh, yes - but there’s a sweetness too that might just have you in tears.

Check out this charming family film

Julieta (2016)

Category: Foreign Language

A mother in Madrid (Emma Suárez) tries to reconnect with her estranged daughter, remembering moments from her own past in the process. A sad, sexy and a downright stunning drama from Spain.

Want a little cry? Try this one

Over the Moon (2020)

Category: Family

Beautiful animation from China that follows a young girl determined to build a rocket ship and meet an outer space goddess. Based on an ancient Chinese myth, this is perfect for those of all ages looking for something a little out of the ordinary.

Hamilton's Phillipa Soo voice stars in this new animation

Dr Suess’s The Grinch (2018)

Category: Family

The evergreen tale of Whoville’s local Christmas-hater gets another reboot, this time with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the title character - and clearly loving every second. Made by the same team as Despicable Me, this is gloriously odd fun that also boasts a surprisingly cool contemporary soundtrack.

Benedict voices The Grinch

Enola Holmes (2020)

Category: Brand new

Netflix reboots the Sherlock Holmes legend with this teen spin on the iconic detective, now focusing on his headstrong younger sister Enola (played by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown). Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham-Carter and Henry Cavill bump up the star quota but it’s an impressively fresh and fun lead turn from Brown that will surely lead to sequels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Seriously good films coming out this October

The Devil All the Time (2020)

Category: Brand new

Fresh to Netflix and featuring an all-star cast, THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME is a brooding drama about family and faith set mainly on 1950s Ohio. In truth it might have worked better as a mini-series but stars such as Tom Holland, Riley Keough and Robert Pattinson keep things enjoyably moody - as well as a scene-stealing turn from former Hogwarts star Harry ‘Dudley Dursley’ Melling as a crazed preacher.

The much-anticipated film is now available to watch

Overlord (2018)

Category: Horror

Mixing Second World War realism with a fantasy storyline about mutants, Overlord is a blast. Okay, American soldiers didn’t really discover secret Nazi experiments to create a race of zombies back in 1944 but put your cynicism to one side for a couple of hours and you’ll love the thrills and tension of this comic-book style romp.

Fancy a WWII film with zombies?

Music & Lyrics (2007)

Category: Rom-Com

An underrated gem starring rom-com royalty Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore as a former pop singer and an aspiring writer, falling in love as they pen tunes for a new starlet (Haley Bennett). Perfect escapism and the songs are surprisingly good too.

Get ready for 'Pop! Goes My Heart' to stay in your head for weeks!

About Time (2013)

Category: Rom-Com

Richard Curtis’s most personal film to date explores the relationship between father and son Bill Nighy and Domhnall Gleeson, who just so happen to both have the power to time travel. The plot wobbles more than a school kid on a scooter but, as always, it’s the copious amounts of charm that Richard Curtis sprinkles throughout that make this an easy watch.

About Time is a must-watch!

Holidate (2020)

Category: Rom-Com

Netflix cements its position as the home of both new romantic comedy and Christmas films with this blend of the two starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. As singletons Sloane and Jackson they both hate the pressure to find love during the festive season... so maybe then can help each other out?

Emma Roberts stars in new festive film

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Category: Comedy

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg re-team after the success of The Other Guys for this battle-of-wills between a nerdy stepfather and the cool dude biological dad of his wife’s children. The gags might be simple but the two leads’ chemistry is a joy, whilst support from Linda Cardellini and John Cena adds to the charm. No wonder it’s Ferrell’s most successful live-action movie.

The comedy follows the dynamic of a nerdy stepfather and the cool dude biological dad

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Category: Comedy

European Vacation, Christmas Vacation and Vegas Vacation would follow but this first movie in the series is still the best. Eighties icon Chevy Chase stars as stressed-out dad Clark Griswold, determined to give his family a good summer holiday, even if means the road trip from hell. A comedy classic.

Fancy a roadtrip from hell comedy? Look no further!

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Category: Rom-com

Maybe not the best in the Bridget trilogy but with pitch-perfect performances from Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and especially Hugh Grant there’s still a lot to enjoy - not least Bridget’s rendition of ‘Like a Virgin’ whilst finding herself an unlikely prisoner in a Thai jail.

Enjoy a night in with Bridget Jones

Game Night (2018)

Category: Comedy

One of the best Hollywood comedies of recent years comes to Netflix at the perfect time. Who doesn’t need a laugh right now? Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star as a suburban couple whose weekly game night takes a surprising turn. Look out for the brilliant Sharon Horgan too.

Game night goes horribly wrong in hilarious comedy

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Category: Rom-Com

A big Oscar winner back in the nineties, As Good as It Gets tells the story of an unlikely romance between a reclusive novelist with OCD (Jack Nicholson) and an exhausted waitress with an acutely ill son (Helen Hunt) - and it’s a riot. Jack might never have been better, relishing every line of a wildly witty script, whilst Cuba Gooding Jr and Greg Kinnear are superb support.

Jack Nicholson stars

Juliet, Naked (2018)

Category: Rom-com

Based on the bestseller by Nick Hornby, here’s a charm-filled romantic comedy that tells the story of Annie (Rose Byrne) and her romance with ageing rockstar Tucker (Ethan Hawke). The problem? Annie’s music-loving ex Duncan (Chris O’Dowd) is a Tucker superfan. Awkward... and very funny.

We can't wait to give this one a watch

Jurassic Park (1993)

Category: Classic

The next movie in the dino-franchise, Jurassic Park: Dominion, might now be delayed until summer 2022 but if you’re hungry for some prehistoric chaos, fear not: Netflix has all the movies in the series, including the classic original from director Steven Spielberg plus the new animated series Camp Cretaceous.

Netflix has all the movies in the series, so what are you waiting for?

Room (2015)

Category: Award-winner

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson won an Oscar for her portrayal of a kidnap victim Joy in this unforgettable adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s book. It's no mean feat to make a film where so much of the story takes place in a confined space but Larson and co-star Jacob Tremblay (as her five year old son Jack) are electrifying to watch.

Brie Larson won an Oscar for her performance in Room

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020)

Category: Documentary

Like a real-life Raiders of the Lost Ark or The Mummy, this jaw-dropping Netflix Original follows the discovery of an Egyptian tomb, unopened for 4500 years - a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for archaeologists to learn more about an ancient culture and for film-makers to capture the magic as it happens.

This film follows the discovery of an Egyptian tomb

David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet (2020)

Category: Documentary

The beloved broadcaster and naturalist brings this new documentary to Netflix that reflects on humanity’s impact on the planet. It’s tough but ultimately optimistic and all told in his inimitable style. When Sir David talks, we listen.

Sir David is back with yet another incredible documentary

RBG (2018)

Category: Documentary

Celebrate the life and work of the recently passed Ruth Bader Ginsburg - a groundbreaking lawmaker in the US - with this gripping documentary that highlights her early struggles, subsequent success and current status as an iconic figure in the fight for women’s rights. She may have only stood a shade over five feet tall but when it comes to social reform, ‘The Notorious RBG’ was a giant.

This documentary celebrates the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Rising Phoenix (2020)

Category: Documentary

Get ready to have goosebumps on your goosebumps as this new Netflix documentary charts the story of the Paralympic Games from its humble origins in the aftermath of the 2nd World War to the global even it became during London 2012. World athletic icons such as Johnnie Peacock and Bebe Vio tell their jaw-dropping stories of dedication and focus for a film that’s heartbreaking at times, but ultimately uplifting.

Rising Phoenix will leave you stunned and inspired

The Social Dilemma (2020)

Category: Documentary

This eye-popping new documentary from Netflix about our social media use isn’t a comfortable watch but it is compelling. The biggest shock? Watching former employees of big tech companies reveal the secrets of how they keep us addicted to our screens. Scary stuff.

This will have you switching off your phone

Get On Up (2016)

Category: True story

Before he was T'Challa, aka Black Panther, the late Chadwick Boseman caught Hollywood's eye in this biopic of legendary soul man James Brown. It's not easy to portray one of the most energetic - and eccentric - entertainers in history but like Brown, Boseman also had charisma to spare. It's a performance that should have been an award winner.

The late, great Chadwick Boseman in Get On Up

Rampage (2018)

Category: Action

Dwayne Johnson and a giant gorilla? What’s not to like?! Okay the premise of Rampage, with Dwayne as a tough guy primatologist battling mutant beasts, is ridiculous. But if there’s one man who can turn something so silly into something incredibly watchable then it’s The Rock. Co-starring Naomie Harris.

Dwayne stars in thrilling action film

John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum (2019)

Category: Action

Keanu Reeves might be currently in comedy mode on the big screen (in the most excellent Bill & Ted Face the Music) but only last year he was at his most menacing in this latest John Wick sequel. The visuals are breathtaking and the addition of Halle Berry to the plot is a masterstroke, but it’s the jaw-dropping martial arts that still make the John Wick franchise a must-see. As Keanu himself would say, “Whoa!”

Keanu might be currently in comedy mode

Apollo 13 (1995)

Category: True story

Tom Hanks is as majestic as ever playing astronaut Jim Lovell in this recreation of a real-life space tragedy from back in 1970. Alongside an all-star cast including Kevin Bacon, Ed Harris and Bill Paxton, Tom shows the human side of a journey to the moon that took a dramatic turn, suddenly becoming a rescue mission. Nominated for nine Oscars.

Tom Hanks stars in top space drama

First Man (2018)

Category: True story

This critical favourite about astronaut Neil Armstrong lands on Netflix with plenty to recommend it. Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy give beautifully understated turns as Armstrong and his wife Janet while the moon landing sequence itself is a thing of eerie wonder. Don’t expect high-octane action though. This is way more intimate.

Ryan Gosling goes to space in this hit film

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Category: Drama

The renaissance of Shia LaBoeuf continues in this moving, often hilarious, tale of a young wrestling fan with Down’s Syndrome (Zack Gottsagen) who escapes from his care home and befriends a fisherman (LaBoeuf) who's also on the run. Think Huckleberry Finn with a modern twist. You won't see a more charming film this year.

Dakota Johnson and Shia LaBoeuf

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

Category: Thriller

There are Bourne films a-plenty of Netflix right now, including this fourth entry in the series where Jeremy Renner took over from franchise favourite Matt Damon. Renner’s reign was only brief but there’s still a lot to enjoy in this gripping tale of a top-secret government program, not least glittery support from Rachel Weisz, Ed Norton, Joan Allen and Oscar Isaac.

Jeremy Renner and Ed Norton star

Destroyer (2018)

Category: Thriller

Enjoying Nicole Kidman in her latest must-see TV show The Undoing? Then check her out in this underrated crime drama co-starring Sebastian Stan, in which an unrecognisable Nicole plays a frail cop still coming to terms with a tragedy from her past. Breathtaking.

Nicole shines in thriller

Prisoners (2013)

Category: Thriller

October birthday boy Hugh Jackman - 52 this month - plays against type in this brooding drama about a father looking to track down his daughter’s kidnapper. Prisoners was a critical favourite when it was released and it’s easy to see why. Hugh has never been as broken and raw as he is here whilst co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, as the police detective on the case, gives one of his most subtle turns.

Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal star in this thriller

A Simple Favour

Category: Thriller

The impossibly glamorous Blake Lively stretches her comedy muscles in this cheeky thriller about chalk-and-cheese mums caught up in a murder investigation. The plot might unravel a little as the film goes on but the movie’s chic styling and warped chemistry between Lively and co-star Anna Kendrick is a joy.

This charming and hilarious thriller is well worth checking out

State of Play (2009)

Category: Thriller

Originally a gritty BBC mini-series starring James McAvoy and Kelly McDonald, this Hollywood remake brings in movie heavyweights Ben Affleck, Russell Crowe and Helen Mirren to its story of high-level corruption and investigative journalism - and loses none of its power. In today’s political climate it’s no wonder this is finding new fans on Netflix, where it’s currently a Top 10 hit.

Check out this top ten trending hit

The Handmaiden (2016)

Category: Foreign language

This ravishing - and thrilling - romance is new to Netflix after winning a host of plaudits on its cinema release a few years back. You might recognise the story from Sarah Waters' bestselling novel Fingersmith, already adapted into a BBC mini-series back in 2002. But by switching the action from Victorian London to early 20th century Korea, there’s a whole new mood. Doomed love and dark twists have never looked so beautiful.

The Handmaiden is a visual masterpiece

Book Club (2019)

Category: Comedy

Hollywood veterans Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen breeze through this cheeky rom-com about four friends having their eyes opened by Fifty Shades of Grey. The jokes aren’t exactly subtle but with legends like this, it’s easy to be forgiving.

Check out this charming comedy

