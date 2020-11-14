Who is Amazing Spaces presenter George Clarke married to? The TV star is private about his family life

Amazing Spaces presenter George Clarke kept his Instagram followers entertained throughout the lockdown period with adorable photos of his children and pet dog Loki, but the star doesn't share photos of his wife Katie Clarke quite as often.

So who is the star married to? And what exactly does his wife Katie do? We investigated…

Katie works in marketing for Assassin Communication, specialising in luxury fashion and wellness brands.

The pair married in Ibiza in 2018, tying the knot in the sunshine in front of friends and family.

Posting a beautiful photo of herself and George sharing a kiss next to the ocean at the time, Katie wrote: "Thank you to our amazing family and friends who made our day special. Here’s to love, happiness and good people. Memories."

George Clarke and his three children Georgie, Emilio and Iona - from his first marriage to Catriona Drummond – all live with Katie in her Notting Hill home.

George is private when it comes to his marriage

Much like George, Katie doesn't share many photos of her husband on social media, however, did dedicate a sweet message to her other half in March, just before the nation went into lockdown.

Posting a black-and-white photo of herself and George embracing, she sweetly wrote: "Love this man, it's times like these where you can step back and appreciate the things that perhaps we all too often take for granted."

Katie dedicated another touching post to her husband on the anniversary of their wedding last September, calling George her "best pal".

Alongside a photo of them holding hands on their wedding day, she wrote: "Happy Anniversary to my best pal. 'It's not what we have in our life but who we have in our life that matters.' To many more walks and adventures."

