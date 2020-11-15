In her new HELLO! video diary, Shirley Ballas shares her delight after receiving an unexpected gift from fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood.

The head judge was certainly taken by surprise, but we love how excited she is – we would be too if we had Craig brandishing us with gifts! And the reason for his thoughtful gesture? Because Shirley is "so wonderful, darling." Aww! Watch the video below.

WATCH: Shirley receives a surprising gift from Craig Revel Horwood

Shirley also catches Craig engrossed in her book, Behind the Sequins: My Life – and he's clearly reading a juicy chapter as he utters some of the best words to ever leave his mouth! Check out the clip above to hear what he has to say.

