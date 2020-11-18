Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge shares sweet moment with family member The pair are renovating their dream home on Escape to the Chateau

Dick Strawbridge has opened up about sharing a special moment with his adorable pet pooch Petale, and it sounds so perfect that we wish we were there!

Taking to Twitter, the Escape to the Chateau star posted about how he was "surprised" when he took the family dog for their usual walk, writing: "Really surprised when Petale and I popped out for our evening walk just how clear the sky was... there are a lot of stars!"

His followers were quick to reply, with one writing: "I love a starry night. Means it’ll be cold tho (as you know obvs) no blanket of cloud to hold heat it." Another added: "We have a place in the Mayenne not far from you and whenever we are over there it amazes me how many more stars you can see without the light pollution. We love it."

The family welcomed Petale in May

Dick and his wife, Angel, have recently returned to our screens for the new series of Escape to the Chateau, where they are renovating a stunning 19th century home in France.

While most of the renovation is now complete, the chateau is a project that will never end, as Angel told HELLO!: "The house is evolving and things are being moved around to how they were always meant to be and we have endless outbuildings."

Dick and Angel with their children and Petale

Both Dick and Angel have their own areas of expertise and Angel has used her considerable design skills to create a home that is whimsical, elegant and respectful of the building's history.

Dick added that they had no plans to move anywhere after creating their perfect home, saying: "I've got no intention of going anywhere. I'm going to be planted here. I get a headache even thinking about moving."

