Who is A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas? The presenter has appeared on plenty of shows throughout her career

A Place in the Sun has been providing plenty of sunshine and holiday-home inspiration for over 20 years and the presenters have become household names in the process. One star of the show, Scarlette Douglas, starting appearing on the Channel 4 programme in 2015 and has been a regular ever since. Want to know more about the TV star? Here's what we found out…

Scarlette Douglas: early career

Scarlette began her career as a performer and has worked as a dancer and singer for West End productions and has also had stints on TV programmes such as Saturday Night Takeaway and Stars in your Eyes.

As well as her performing talent, Scarlette has been a model for various fashion designers, too. By 2011, the star was keen to enter the presenting world. After entering and winning various hosting competitions, Scarlette began working with MTV News and MTV Movies as well as covering events like V Festival.

Scarlette Douglas: later career

In more recent years, Scarlette's shown no sign of slowing down. In 2015, she landed her role on A Place in the Sun, which she continues to this day, and has also landed stints on other big shows like The One Show. And it's not just TV; the presenter also lends her voice to Capital Xtra and a number of podcasts.

Scarlette has presented the Channel 4 show since 2015

Scarlette Douglas: A Place in the Sun

For the past five years, Scarlette has been a regular on the lifestyle programme helping hopeful house hunters find their dream property in sunnier climates. The presenter previously opened up about how she landed the job and revealed she has a very famous pair to thank.

Speaking to the Express earlier this month, Scarlette revealed that Ant and Dec helped her during her early career. Scarlette, who had appeared on Saturday Night Takeaway in the past, said: "They said, 'If this is what you want to do you should focus on it. You should really do it.' So they got me a few meetings." The presenter went on to audition for A Place in the Sun and landed the role.

"It was their management that gave me a lot of advice and tips. I did my screen test and about 10 days after that I found out that I got the job. It was amazing because I'd never done any presenting."

