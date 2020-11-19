I Escaped to the Country star Jonnie Irwin opens up on son's surgery Jonnie is a proud father-of-three

Jonnie Irwin has revealed in a recent interview that his son is to undergo treatment for a recent health issue. The Escape to the Country star, who shares three children with his wife Jessica including five-month-old twins, opened up about the recent scare, and how one of his twins will undergo treatment in the coming days.

The TV presenter told the Express Online: "One of the twins has a hernia and the other has a cyst on his bum. The problem is [my son] with the hernia, is being very brave but the twins are not sleeping through the night at all because they both have got their issues."

He added: "He is going under general anaesthetic next week, so that'll be interesting […] the house is full-on. It's bedlam."

Jonnie and Jessica are currently navigating family life with three children under 18 months, after the pair welcomed twins Rafa and Cormac back in June. The couple, who married in 2016, also share son, Rex.

Jonnie and his wife welcomed twins in June

The 47-year-old, who is best known for his role on the BBC show as well as Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, is clearly a proud father-of-three and often posts updates of the Irwin family on social media.

However, it seems Jonnie sometimes struggles to navigate the work-life balance, and recently opened up about the guilt he feels when spending time away from his family for work.

Jonnie and Jessica also share son, Rex

Posting on his Instagram earlier this year, shortly after welcoming his twins, Jonnie wrote: "Twenty five hours of travelling to get back to the family for a couple of precious days.

"To be honest the work days are far from a walk in the park at the moment but it relieves a bit of the guilt I feel from leaving their mum on her own to hold the fort. Plus times with this fella are rarely anything but good ones."

