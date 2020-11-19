Ugly House to Lovely House star George Clarke pays touching tribute to late dad 

Ugly House to Lovely House presenter George Clarke recently shared a touching tribute to his late stepfather to celebrate what would have been his birthday.

Sharing a snap of his dad who appears to be enjoying a day at the seaside in early November, he wrote: "Happy Birthday today Dad #RIP."

George paid tribute to his stepfather

George's stepfather sadly passed away in late May this year, and he shared a photo of him at the time which read: "Rest in peace Dad. You may have been my Step Dad, but you raised me as your own since I was seven years old and you were amazing in every way.

"I’m going to miss you so much. We had some bloody good times and a lot of laughs. Myself, Mam, my sisters, all of our family, all of your grandkids and your great friends will be telling stories about you for many years to come. Oh, and I’ve told Mam she can’t move your chair! Love you Dad. See you on the other side."

George previously revealed to the Daily Mail that his biological father passed away in a waterskiing accident in 1981, when he was just a young boy.

George's stepfather passed away in May

George often shares throwback snaps of his childhood and family members, and recently posted a photo of himself as a youngster. He wrote: "Me sketching my Nanna + Grandpa's house in Sunderland (as well as many other things and bit of crayola colouring in!) when I was around seven years old.

:I was obsessed with drawing and buildings from such a young age. For me architecture isn't a job... it's a way of life and I love it. #architecture #drawing #beauty."

