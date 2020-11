A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton's gorgeous family – see the sweet pictures The presenter is a mum-of-two

Laura Hamilton is perhaps best-known for jetting off to many picturesque locations to help hopeful couples find their dream holiday homes in A Place in the Sun.

But when she's not presenting for the Channel 4 show, the 38-year-old can be found at her home with her husband, Alex Goward and their two children. Here's all you need to know and some of their gorgeous photos.

Laura Hamilton's husband

The Channel 4 presenter has been married to her broker husband Alex Goward since 2012. Together, the couple are kept busy thanks to their hectic work schedules and through running their own business together. The pair run café Lord Roberts on The Green, and by the looks of their Instagram – it is delightful!

Laura and Alex have been married since 2012

Laura Hamilton's children

Not only are Laura and Alex rushed off their feet with their busy careers, the couple also have two children. In 2013, it was announced that they welcomed their first child, a son named Rocco.

The happy couple are now a lovely family of four

Two years later, in May 2015, Laura announced she had given birth their second child, a daughter name Tahlia.

The former Dancing On Ice finalist occasionally posts pictures of their little ones on her Instagram, including this adorable snap. The picture sees mum Laura and Tahlia posing for a series of photos, including a sweet selfie, with Laura captioning the post: "Ready for the weekend... Whatever you are up to, I hope you have a good one!"

Laura with her son, Rocco

Many followers were quick to comment on the post, gushing at the sweet snaps. "Gorgeous and a complete mini-me!! X," wrote one fan, while another said: "Beautiful. She is a mini you."

Laura Hamilton's career

Laura began her TV career on children's TV show Fun Song Factory for CITV before going on to appear in other roles for shows such as Nickheads and Toonattik. In 2011, Laura was signed up to compete in Dancing On Ice and was partnered with Canadian pro Colin Ratushniak.

Laura has presented the Channel 4 show since 2012

Laura wowed the judges and viewers at home and sailed through to the final, receiving a perfect score in the process – coming in second place in the competition.

The year after, Laura made her debut in A Place in the Sun and has been a regular face on the show ever since.

