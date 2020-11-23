All you need to know about Escape to the Country's Ginny Buckley The presenter joined the BBC show in 2015

Escape to the Country will soon be back for a brand new series, but until then, we never tire of watching repeats of classic episodes.

One of the stars of the show, Ginny Buckley, has become a regular face since joining the BBC show. But what else is there to know about the presenter? We did some investigating and here's all the info you need...

Ginny Buckley: bio

Ginny is a TV and radio presenter, writer, actress and broadcaster. After moving to Australia from Rochdale aged 18, she went on to begin her career working in commercial radio stations and as a junior in various newsrooms.

A few years later, Ginny returned to home turf and landed a job working on children's BBC TV Children's gameshow The Wetter The Better.

Ginny Buckley: career

Since then, Ginny's career has been non-stop. The journalist, now aged 51, went on to work on other different shows such as ITV's Granada Tonight and Taste for Travel. Clearly enjoying the lifestyle aspect of presenting, in 2005 she then began working on BBC one-off programme Holiday, before being replaced by Lawrence Llewelyn-Bowen.

After briefly returning to news reporting at Sky, Ginny then started presenting other flagship shows such as Crimewatch, ITV's Tonight and Watchdog.

Ginny Buckley: Escape to the Country

The TV star joined the BBC programme in 2015 joining the likes of Nicki Chapman, Jonnie Irwin and Sonali Shah. Ginny still presents the show to this day, and often posts filming updates and location pictures with her followers on social media.

Ginny Buckley: family

Ginny is clearly protective of her private life, and it's not known whether the presenter is married or in a relationship. However, Ginny is a mother-of-one to 11-year-old Zak. The TV star posted an adorable photo of her son on Instagram back in August celebrating his birthday.

The 51-year-old wrote: "11 years ago today this amazing boy said hello to the world. He hasn't stopped making me smile since. He's growing up way too quickly, but on the plus side I can now borrow his cool trainers! Build a ladder to the stars my love. I'm so proud to be your Mama."

