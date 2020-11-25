A Place in the Sun: Danni Menzies talks whether she wants children one day Danni presents the popular travel show

A Place in the Sun star Danni Menzies is one of our favourite TV presenters, but how much do you know about her life off-camera?

While the TV personality is keeping her love life under wraps at the moment after splitting from her partner Simon Moloney back in August, she opened up about whether she wants children one day back in June.

Chatting to The Sunday Post, she explained: "I’m not saying I won’t, I’m just not sure. I really love travelling. Even if I do get that country life I want, I still want to travel and work a lot.

"I am not 100% on having kids, but I am 100% on having lots of dogs and probably a rescue donkey as well – basically anything that needs a home." The star already owns a pet pooch, Kinky, and also opened up about rescuing a puppy while filming A Place in the Sun.

Danni said: "We were driving in the mountains of Spain when I saw this little thing at the side of the road. It was a puppy, she was half-dead... We found this lovely animal charity and a nice couple to adopt her."

Danni has been travelling with work at the moment, and recently shared snaps of herself dressed warmly in Spain. She captioned the post: "She only went and pulled a @jonnieirwintv. Winter has arrived in [Spain] I had to have a mid-shoot outfit change and sack off the bare legs as I couldn’t talk through my chattering teeth.

"Usually the big man is the only one who gets away with it but needs must! I’m feeling much happier, can you tell?"

