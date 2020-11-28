Tess Daly makes rare comment about husband Vernon Kay on Strictly The moment happened live on Strictly

Tess Daly has made a rare comment about her husband Vernon Kay, who is away filming I'm a Celebrity in Wales.

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly surprises viewers in bold sequinned lilac dress

When discussing the evening's schedule, Claudia Winkleman said: "Still to come, JJ visits the beautiful Scottish Highlands." The star then added: "I am taking you there for our honeymoon Tess."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly shares emotional clip of Vernon Kay on I'm A Celebrity

Tess quipped back: "Vernon's away, I'm in!"

MORE: Tess Daly wears jaw-dropping dress on Strictly

Tess has been vocal about how much she's missing Vernon

GALLERY: Strictly host Tess Daly's home will make you green with envy

Tess has been vocal about how much she's missing her other half while he's competing in the hit ITV show, and on Friday even shared a sweet throwback photo of the pair.

Paying a nod to the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Tess posted a black and white image of herself and Vernon from when they attended the event back in 2003.

The famous pair on their wedding day

In the photo, Tess lovingly gazes at her husband with a huge smile on her face as he plays up to the camera. There's even a photobomb from Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Throwing it back to 2003 at the GQ Awards with @vernonkay and @jamiroquaihq @davebenett #TBT #GoodTimes."

Fans were quick to comment, with one amazed by their ageless appearance, writing: "Neither of you have aged!" Another said: "Aw lovely pic. Great couple." A third added: "You two are a beautiful couple."

Earlier this week, Tess confessed she cried after watching Vernon break down in tears on Wednesday's I'm a Celebrity. The dad-of-two was overcome with emotion after his co-star Beverley Callard won him a spa day treat following a trial at Gwrych Castle.

Completely surprised, Vernon said: "Bev, thank you." To which, Beverley remarked: "You're crying." However, Vernon joked: "I'm not crying" as he wiped away tears from his eyes.

Watching the heartfelt moment unfold, Tess wrote: "This made me well up [crying emoji] so sweet of @beverleycallard."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.