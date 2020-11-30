Meet The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades' family

Jay Blades is a regular favourite on BBC show The Repair Shop, having starred on the show since it began in 2017. In addition to his TV work, the 50-year-old is also the founder of Jay & Co, a social enterprise that helps disadvantaged and disengaged groups.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades celebrates return of BBC show in behind the scenes video

Jay in spin-off show, The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain

Since being on the show he's become a much-loved member of The Repair Shop family and is now fronting the spin-off programme, The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain. But what about his own family? When he's not on TV, the furniture restorer and successful businessman, can be found at home in Wolverhampton with his partner. Want to know more? Here's what we know...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver reveals exciting news

Jay Blades' first wife

Jay met his ex-wife Jade while they were studying at university. Five years ago, however, the marriage broke down and he left their family home – moving to Wolverhampton.

MORE: Everything you need to know about The Repair Shop's Will Kirk

MORE: Jay Blades reveals thoughts on celebrity version of The Repair Shop

MORE: Lorraine Kelly reaches out to The Repair Shop's Jay Blades for help

The presenter has previously spoken candidly about "hitting rock bottom" and revealed the pressure was "too much". He told Radio Times: "I left the family home, gave the house to my ex-wife and just drove. I didn’t know where I was going."

Jay Blades' children

The presenter shares daughter Zola with ex-wife Jade, and recently shared a picture of her on his Instagram to celebrate her getting into drama school. Jay also has a step-daughter, Paris Goodman, who is the daughter of his partner Christine.

Jay posted this throwback of daughter Zola, now 14 years old

Jay Blades' current partner

After his marriage broke down, Jay began a relationship with his current partner of four years, Christine Goodman. Christine works as a marketing specialist for consumer goods and retailers. The couple live in Wolverhampton.

Jay is best known for presenting The Repair Shop

Jay Blades' siblings

It seems Jay comes from a large family. The presenter recently revealed the fascinating story of when he discovered he is one of 26 children.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, the 50-year-old told how he first met his father, who was described as a womaniser, when he was 21 years old. "He told me I had four other siblings but I then found out that wasn't true at all," he began, adding: "I have 25 in total, including six in America, two in Africa and three in Jamaica. I've met 11 of them and I am really close to my half-sister, Sophie."

Jay also runs his own business

Jay Blades' journey to The Repair Shop

Jay didn't have the easiest start to his career. Growing up in Hackney, east London, the presenter never considered a career in television, and he had left school at the age of 15. After doing a number of other jobs, he decided to turn to studying. "I wanted to set myself a challenge of doing something that I didn't like, which was school," he told the BBC.

After university, Jay set up a charity encouraging young people who struggled, like himself, academically to get involved with practical jobs. After learning how to restore furniture, he began teaching others and eventually became presenter of the popular show which is watched by over six million people.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.