We've reached that part of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! where we have to start saying goodbye to famous faces one by one as we count down to the final.

But rather than heading to the glamorous Versace hotel on Australia's Gold Coast, the castle campmates will find themselves heading to somewhere completely new. Intrigued? Find out all the details on where they stay below...

Where do the I'm A Celebrity campmates go after elimination?

After waving goodbye to Gwrych Castle, the famous faces head straight to luxury with a stay at Carden Park Luxury Country Hotel in Cheshire, located just one hour away from the castle.

Complete with multiple restaurants, a spa, golf course and leisure club and set on 1000 acres of land, the contestants will no doubt recover from the Bushtucker trials and lack of regular meals while still enjoying an outdoorsy feel.

The celebrities will head to the luxurious Carden Park after leaving the castle

Who has left I'm A Celebrity so far?

The eliminations for this year's series began on Friday and saw Hollie Arnold MBE voted off first after receiving the fewest number of votes from the public. After saying her goodbyes to her campmates, the Paralympian told Ant and Dec: "I never really knew what to expect so just go in there and enjoy every single moment of it. I love them, I miss them already."

Sunday night's episode saw West End star Ruthie Henshall next eliminated. The performer told Ant and Dec afterwards: "Every single one of them could win. G has been amazing but I reckon Shane will pip it."

Hollie Arnold was the first to be eliminated

Will I'm A Celebrity take place in the UK next year?

The ITV show is yet to state whether or not Gwrych Castle will be the location of choice next year, so it's looking like they could be heading Down Under and returning to normality. However, the castle spin on the series this year has proved hugely popular with viewers. We'll have to wait and see!

