If, like us, you are missing Love Island this year and are hoping for a winter fix of dating reality TV, then you're in luck as a brand new show is here to save the day! ITV is set to launch a brand new dating show named The Cabins - and we think it'll be viewers' latest guilty pleasure.

The new programme, set to air on ITV2 in January 2021, sees a group of hopeful singletons gather in a cosy, wintery cabin to see if they can be lucky in love. Take a peek at the first look clip below…

WATCH: ITV's new dating show The Cabins is soon to be - and it looks amazing

The group will spend time together in the romantic setting, getting to know one another before deciding after 24 hours whether to continue in the hope of finding everlasting love or walk away.

The official synopsis for the brand new programme reads: "Simmering hot tubs, romantic crackling fires, cosy sofas, it's all here in ITV2's brand new dating show, The Cabins. Singletons are ditching the dating apps, giving up the ghosting and casting off the catfishers in favour of spending 24-hours getting to know each other in an intimate log cabin.

The Cabins will air on ITV2 in January

"Nestled in the UK, each sumptuous cabin boasts a hot tub, games, romantic outdoor seating and fully equipped kitchens to rustle up date-worthy treats. After a day together the couples must decide if they are lovestruck or lovelorn."

After the success of the winter version of Love Island, filmed in South Africa, in January 2020, many were devastated when the regular summer version was unable to air this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans will have to wait until summer 2021 for the show's return and the chance to see young and beautiful people coupling up.

However, ITV promises to make up for lost time during next year's series, with bosses ensuring a "bigger and better than ever" series with an extended run.

