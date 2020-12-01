The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher shares rare photo with partner – see the sweet post Steve has been on the BBC show since 2016

The Repair Shop presenter Steve Fletcher delighted fans recently when he posted a sweet selfie alongside his partner, Mel. Sharing the photo on Instagram last week, the TV star and horologist wrote in the caption: "Mel and I are keeping up the daily walks back on home turf! Looking forward to settling down to watch @therepairshop this evening."

The BBC experts have become familiar faces on our screens and have gained large social media followings thanks to their time on the popular programme. Many of Steve's followers took to the comments to compliment the post.

One person wrote: "Lucky lady, enjoy being at home", while a second said: "Lovely picture of you both." A third fan commented on the rare snap: "Lovely photo Steve. You are both clearly enjoying the crisp morning air."

Steve is usually private about his and Mel's personal life, however, the restoration expert did reveal that she played a part in him landing a spot on the beloved show.

Talking to the BBC, Steve said: "In 2016 I received an email from a company that I hadn't heard of asking if I would be interested in taking part in a brand new show."

Steve Fletcher and his partner Mel

He added: "Not trusting anything that is on the internet, I nearly deleted it and would have done if my partner, Mel, hadn't stopped me saying that it all looks ok. I responded and a few moments later had a phone call from [producer] Shane who told me about the show and I agreed to appear on it."

The Repair Shop presenter is also a proud father-of-five. Last month, Steve shared another family photo alongside his children and grandchildren as they holidayed in Cornwall. "Keeping the family theme going today... I asked on my stories how many children you think I have - the answer is five, plus four grandchildren!

"With partners and grandchildren, there are quite a few of us, so it's absolutely lovely to be able to enjoy precious time in each other's company."

