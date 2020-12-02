Natasha Raskin Sharp reveals she broke rules on set of BBC show The presenter broke the rules while appearing on Bargain Hunt

Natasha Raskin Sharp is known and loved for providing her expert knowledge on antiques for shows such as Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt, but fans of the show may be surprised to learn that a lot goes on behind the scenes.

The presenter recently revealed that she once broke the Bargain Hunt rules while filming for the popular daytime show after she purchased a painting that the show contributors didn't want.

Chatting to Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh on Morning Live in November, she explained: "Well, [that moment] certainly sticks out because what I did was I broke a very basic rule. I brought something the team didn't want, behind their back!"

She added: "I don't know why I did that – it was a very busy day on Portobello Road. But thankfully, it turned a profit. James in the studio would be very pleased as both the guests were vets and the painting was of a veterinary subject matter."

Bargain Hunt has been running since 2000 and Natasha has been a regular presenter on the show since 2013. Given the show's twenty year anniversary, Natasha explained to Gethin and Kym why the programme remains so popular to this day.

Natasha revealed the rule break on Morning Live

"I like to think that the reason it's so popular is because you go around, generally, bargain hunting with someone you know very well, so you tend to [have on] a mother and son, mother and daughter, or brother and sister, so you're put into this high pressure situation but you know one another really well.

"And anything can happen, win or lose, but forever around the kitchen table you have this Bargain Hunt story to tell so I think it's just great for everyone to get involved with a friend or family member, and people watching on television, they can see themselves doing it."

