Inside Ugly House to Lovely House presenter George Clarke's home life The architect is hosting Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke

Viewers are loving George Clarke's new show Ugly House to Lovely House. The architect, who is fronting the new show for Channel 4, is joined by leading architects as they transform some of Britain's most unloved homes.

But away from the show, he can be found at his home in London with his wife and three children. See inside his family and home life here...

George Clarke is an architect and TV personality

George Clarke's home

Given George is an architect expert – it's no wonder that the interiors of his home are pretty stylish. The presenter is often private about his home, but he did recently post this adorable picture of his husky dog perched on his sofa, with the stylish living room area visible in the background.

George shared a peek inside his home on social media

The 46-year-old is clearly also very keen to get his children involved in building and architecture, as the father-of-three posted a series of images on his Instagram of his sons building in a shed during lockdown.

The presenter's kids are clearly inspired by their dad's work

George Clarke's wife

George was married to his first wife Catriona for a number of years before they split in 2013. At the time, the presenter said in a statement: "We have been married quite a long time and decided to part. We have separate custody of the kids and are going through an amicable separation and divorce."

George has since found love again with his second wife, Katie. The two tied the knot in September 2018 in a romantic ceremony in Ibiza. Katie works as a marketing and communications consultant in the luxury fashion industry.

George posted this sweet picture after Father's Day

George Clarke's children

During George and Catriona's marriage, the couple welcomed three children together: Emilio, now 15, George and Iona. The presenter prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight, but did post a gorgeous picture of his three kids to celebrate Father's Day.

The Amazing Spaces presenter posted the sweet snap to his Instagram, with the caption: "Being a Dad is the best job in the world. Thanks GG, IOBI and Mili for making it so awesome. I love you so much #FathersDay."

