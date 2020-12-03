Nicki Chapman opens up about moment she experienced brain tumour symptoms while filming for Escape to the Country The BBC presenter thankfully recovered after surgery

Nicki Chapman has spoken candidly about the moment she experienced symptoms before her brain tumour diagnosis while filming for BBC's Escape to the Country.

The presenter, who has been a regular face on the lifestyle programme since 2009, explained how she was recording the voice-over when she experienced memory loss and blurred vision.

MORE: Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman reveals one problem with the BBC show

Opening up about the terrifying experience to the Daily Mail last year, Nicki explained: "I went to do a voice-over for Escape to the Country and I couldn't remember the name of John, the executive producer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Escape to the Country presener Jonnie Irwin shares adorable video of son Rex

"I've known him for 15 years. I had to look it up on my phone." She continued: "I told John about it and he asked if I suffer from migraines — I don't — because he does and has similar problems. I did the voice-over, went home, did some housework then put on the computer and the words on it were blurred. Really, it all happened in the space of a couple of days."

Thankfully, after her diagnosis, Nicki went on to have surgery and has since made a full recovery. But the presenter is keen to raise awareness on the subject, in the hope that it might help others. Speaking to The Brain Tumour Charity earlier this year, the broadcaster also discussed the after effects of her operation.

MORE: Escape to the Country: Jules Hudson makes rare comment on family life

MORE: Escape to the Country's Alistair Appleton shares rare photo of husband for special reason

MORE: I Escaped to the Country star Nicki Chapman reveals exciting new project

Nicki has presented Escape to the Country since 2009

"When I look back, 2019 isn't a year I'd want to repeat, but that's life," she began. "There's nothing I could have done about it. I've been amazed at people's reactions, both those close to me and people on the street who want to say hello and maybe share a personal story but without ever infringing on my space.

"People have been so kind and wanted to share their genuine warmth with me. It's important for me to work with The Brain Tumour Charity and share my experience to help others know that they're not alone in this."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.