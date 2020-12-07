Meet Escape to the Country star Ginny Buckley's family here The presenter is also a proud mum-of-one

We love settling down to watch BBC's Escape to the Country on weekdays. The show has been running since 2002, so it's clearly popular among its viewers, and the presenters, such as Nicki Chapman and Jonnie Irwin, have also become household names thank to their stints on the show. One star of the BBC programme is Ginny Buckley.

The TV star has had a hugely successful career working in journalism, broadcasting and radio. But when she isn't busy working in the gorgeous countryside, Ginny can be found at home with her family. Meet her family below…

Does Ginny Buckley have children?

Yes! The BBC star is a proud mum-of-one to son Zak, aged 11. Ginny clearly loves taking her son to enjoy the many events and work trips she attends thank to her career in the showbiz world.

In the summer, Ginny, who is renowned car fanatic, took Zak to the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Posing alongside her son in front of a flashy car, she captioned the sweet snap: "Missing FOS with this one. But here’s to an amazing Festival in 2021!"

Ginny Buckley with her son, Zak

What has Ginny Buckley said about her family?

Ginny celebrated her son's recent 11th birthday by sharing a gorgeous photo of the mum and son on Instagram back in August.

The 51-year-old wrote: "11 years ago today this amazing boy said hello to the world. He hasn't stopped making me smile since. He's growing up way too quickly, but on the plus side I can now borrow his cool trainers! Build a ladder to the stars my love. I'm so proud to be your Mama."

Ginny posted this sweet snap back in August

Is Ginny Buckley married?

The Escape to the Country presenter is clearly protective of her private life, and there's no sign of a partner on her social media. Therefore, it's not known whether the presenter is married or in a relationship.

