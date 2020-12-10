Meet Antiques Road Trip's Christina Trevanion's family from husband to parents Are you a fan of the BBC show?

Antiques Road Trip is perfect daytime TV and we're loving the news series with Christina Trevanion, alongside new presenter Serhat Ahmet.

MORE: Antiques Road Trip's Christina Trevanion leaves fans in hysterics with divorce comment

But when the auctioneer and antiques expert isn't busy with her TV schedule with Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt, Christina can be found at home with her loved ones. Meet her family, including her husband, children and parents below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Antiques Road Trip's biggest ever sale

Christina Trevanion's parents

The BBC presenter's love for antiques and auctions came from a young age when she would attend auctions alongside her parents. Her mother, Hazel, was also an antique fanatic. Her father, David, sadly died in 2013.

After being inspired by her parents' hobbies, Christina went on to study Fine Art Valuation at Southampton Solent University, where she met future business partner Aaron Dean. Together, they set up their own auction business, Trevanion & Dean which is located on Whitchurch, Shropshire. As of 2019, Christina has taken on sole ownership of the firm.

MORE: Fans saying same thing about Christina Trevanion's recent episode of Antiques Road Trip

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell reveals surprising career before being auction expert

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell talks daughter Clementine's battle with anorexia

Christina also presents Bargain Hunt

Christina Trevanion's husband

Christina prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight and there's little information about her husband. However, the presenter did give an insight into their family life recently when she tweeted a joke about divorce to her followers.

Christina tweeted on Sunday: "Has anyone ever cited 'putting up Christmas lights' on divorce papers? Asking for a friend/current husband."

Christina is married with two children

Christina Trevanion's children

Christina and her husband share two daughters together. The Bargain Hunt presenter rarely discusses her children, but she did open up about her kids getting in the way of her antique collection!

Chatting to Antique Collecting back in 2016, Christina was discussing her favourite pieces at home, explaining she has "an eclectic mix" of items. "[I have] an eclectic mix of inherited family pieces and treasured saleroom purchases, I have two small children and so my 18th century teapot collection was packed away until they get a little older!" she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.