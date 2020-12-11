The sweetest family photos of Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge These are so sweet!

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are best known and loved for their gorgeously picturesque abode in France and fronting TV show Escape to the Chateau.

The Channel 4 show, which recently returned for a new series which has proved hugely popular, invites viewers into their stunning home to give a glimpse into a life that others only dream of.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal incredible new library

Dick and Angel met in 2010 through their agent. Three years later, they welcomed their first child Arthur and a year later, welcomed daughter Dorothy. The couple married in 2015.

The husband and wife are loved by viewers at home, so to celebrate them being back on our screes – we decided to round some of their sweetest photos of their gorgeous family. Take a look below...

This recent snap of the pair was taken shortly before they appeared on This Morning to promote the new series Make Do and Mend. The caption read: "Dick and Angel will be chatting to Phil & Holly about the current series […] and how the Strawbridge family are keeping busy during lockdown."

In this official photo to promote the series, their children Arthur and Dorothy steal the show as they play around in their gorgeous garden.

This cute selfie sees Dick and Angel looking loved up as ever. Posting on Instagram, the couple can be seen standing in front of their chateau as they inform their followers about their new show, writing: "We can't wait for you to see it!!"

Last year, Arthur and Dorothy once again made an appearance for this sweet photo with their mum and dad to celebrate new episodes of the Channel 4 show. Dick and Angel's followers couldn't resist complimenting the family in the comments. One person wrote: "Gorgeous family," while another said: "Love your family and your story thank you for sharing."

The Strawbridges look like the picture-perfect family in this snap posted on their Instagram back in 2018 as Angel cuddles daughter Dorothy, with Dick holding son Arthur. How lovely!

