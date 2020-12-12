Everything you need to know about Strictly star Karen Hauer's love life The Strictly Come Dancing star has been married twice

Karen Hauer is currently making fans smile alongside her celebrity partner Jamie Laing on Strictly Come Dancing, with the pair hoping for a place in next week's final.

The talented dancer has been a familiar face on British TV for a while, though, having joined Strictly for series ten back in 2012.

Recently single following a break-up, Karen has had a few romantic ups and downs over the last few years.

Read on to find out more about who she's married, divorced, and dated…

Matthew Hauer

Karen, who grew up in New York, auditioned for U.S talent show So You Think You Can Dance in 2009, alongside her first husband and former dance partner Matthew.

The pair did well in the competition, with Karen making it to the top 20.

They split later that year, however, although Karen continued to be known by her married name.

Kevin Clifton

Karen married another dancer, her Strictly co-star Kevin Clifton, back in 2015, after he proposed to her on stage during a performance of their show Burn the Floor.

Karen and Kevin were married for three years

During their relationship, the star was known professionally as Karen Clifton.

The pair announced their split in March 2018, following months of speculation that they were not getting along, and amid reports that Karen had an affair.

In 2019, Kevin opened up about their divorce in an interview, blaming it in part on the amount he drank.

He told The Mail that his marriage to Karen fell into trouble after he became stressed and started "going out and drinking all the time".

The pair remained friends after their split

Kevin said: "I was constantly stressed out, constantly emotional, constantly sad. It got to a point, and then me and Karen ended up breaking up."

Now happy with his new love Stacey Dooley, Kevin and Karen have no hard feelings. Karen spoke fondly of her ex during an interview with FUBAR Radio last year, saying: "There is no drama… I’m happy, he’s happy, let’s all be happy!"

David Webb

Karen and opera singer David seemed to be in a happy relationship, having moved in together and even adopted a dog, Marley.

Karen and David were together for two years

Last November, the couple did their first joint interview for HELLO! magazine, where Karen called David "her rock" and said: "It's so nice to have someone that understands and accepts me, doesn't judge and doesn't try to change me in any way.

"Everyone just falls in love with him too because he has such a beautiful soul."

Her partner at the time gushed about the dancer, too saying: "Karen inspires me to be the best version of myself.

I'm the luckiest man on this earth."

Karen is good friends with her Strictly partner Jamie Laing

Split from David and single life

The former couple surprised fans back in September when they announced that they had split up after two years together.

However, they reportedly remain on amicable terms and Karen is believed to be single at the moment.

Although there's no romance between them, she recently revealed to HELLO! that her Strictly partner Jamie has invited her to share Christmas with him. Aw!

