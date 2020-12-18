A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin opens up about young son's operation The presenter and his wife welcomed twin boys earlier this year

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin has opened up to HELLO! about the difficulties of being a father, revealing that one of his newborn sons has undergone surgery.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin reveals incredible transformation at London home

"Both boys have had health issues," the TV presenter explained. "Rafa had to go under general anaesthetic for a hernia operation, and they've had milk intolerances and fevers."

Jonnie reassured that while "it's only what lots of other babies go through" because there are two of them, "it seems like twice as many worries".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin talks disaster on set of A Place in the Sun

The 47-year-old presenter and wife Jessica welcomed the adorable twin boys Rafa and Cormac in June of this year, making them parents of three children under the age of 18 months. Their eldest son, Rex, was born in late 2018.

The TV star also spoke candidly about the difficulties of working away from his family for popular shows such as Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, BBC's Escape to the Country and Escape to the Perfect Town.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin shares adorable new photo of twins

MORE: Meet A Place in the Sun star Jean Johansson

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Scarlette Douglas reveals downside to show

He said: "I feel guilty not being here more to help, but Jess is the most flexible person in the world. She's very grounded and takes a really common-sense approach to things.

"Our lives have always been like this, but in the future I'd like to spend more time in the UK."

Jonnie shared a sweet snap of the family to Instagram

Earlier this year, the father-of-three shared with his Instagram followers that he had travelled for over 24 hours to get home to his wife and children. Alongside a sweet snap of the whole family, Jonnie wrote: "25 hours of travelling to get back to the family for a couple of precious days.

"To be honest the work days are far from a walk in the park at the moment but it relieves a bit of the guilt I feel from leaving their mum on her own to hold the fort. Plus times with this fella are rarely anything but good ones."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.