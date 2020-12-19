Strictly's Oti Mabuse candidly admits she didn't speak to sister Motsi for three months The siblings both appeared on Strictly 2019 and are back this year

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 winner Oti Mabuse has previously revealed she didn't speak to her sister Motsi for three months!

The professional dancer confessed that during last year's series, where Motsi appeared as a judge, the siblings avoided any private contact with each other to dispel accusations of cheating.

MORE: Everything to know about Oti Mabuse's husband Marius Iepure

Loading the player...

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse shares adorable video of daughter and husband

"We were very professional and, to be fair to everyone else, it needed to be," the 39-year-old, who won the show with Kelvin Fletcher, told The Sun last year. "I only really saw her on the show day on Saturdays when she was critiquing. Kelvin and I didn't really speak to her, either, because we were so busy."

MORE: Strictly's Oti Mabuse STUNNED by Bill Bailey's dramatic transformation

Oti admitted that she didn't even know her sister had bagged Dame Darcey Bussell's empty seat until the BBC announced it in July 2019.

READ: Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse's fitness, diet and body confidence secrets revealed

She added: "I only found out on the day Motsi was announced, as production don't tell me anything. They do what they do and they did what was best for the show. Other than that I have no control. I know how amazing Motsi is and to see her in that capacity, I was proud of her.

Oti and Motsi have an incredibly close relationship

"It was nice for everyone to see her and for everyone to open up to her. She has been doing that role for ten years and it was nice to see her judging on a show that she has always wanted to do."

MORE: Everything you need to know about Strictly's Bill Bailey: age, wife, net worth and more

Of course, the sisters have found themselves in a similar situation this year. Oti has again made it to the final of the competition, this time with celeb partner Bill Bailey, with Motsi passing her critique from the judging panel, along with Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas.

Motsi is a fan favourite on the judging panel

Los Angeles-based Bruno Tonioli is notably absent this year, only appearing on the Sunday evening shows via video due to the pandemic.

Motsi previously said of Bruno’s remote judging set-up: "I think everybody has a special spot on the judging panel and Bruno is not replaceable. We all have to adjust. [Remote judging] may be an aspect of the show that we never knew was missing. We will have to see what works as we go."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.