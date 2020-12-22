Everything we know about season three of Netflix's Virgin River Warning: season two spoilers ahead!

Virgin River returned to Netflix for season two last month and instantly proved to be a hit with fans. The drama series, which is based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr, tells the story of Mel (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), who works as nurse practitioner and decides to move her life to a new town.

While viewers were delighted to be back with Mel and Jack for season two, they were horrified by the major cliffhanger in the finale, leading them to take to social media to demand season three. So will there be more episodes? This is what we know...

Will there be a series three of Virgin River?

By the looks of it, yes! Deadline reports that the streaming service has renewed another ten episodes to form season three of the show. After the drama and twists and turns of series two, we have a feeling season three will be just as popular.

Who will star in series three of Virgin River?

Alexandra Breckenridge will reprise her leading role as Mel, but, after season two's major cliffhanger, it's not yet known if Martin Henderson will return as Jack… watch this space!

Netflix has also confirmed two new faces that will be joining the fray. Grey's Anatomy and The Flash star Zibby Allen will star in the new episodes. Meanwhile, Stacey Faber will also be appearing in a recurring role.

Season two proved to be a huge hit with followers

When will series three of Virgin River be out?

There's no word yet on when the new episodes will be released. The first series hit screens in December 2019, while series two was released in November 2020. With coronavirus restrictions pending, viewers can expect series three in late 2021.

Meanwhile, fans have loving series two. Plenty took to social media to give their verdict. One person wrote: "I just finished season two of #VirginRiver and I need MORE! The cliffhanger has me in suspense and I need ANSWERS! Please bring season three. And perhaps more than one season at a time so I can drink mimosas and cheers to MEL and JACK!"

Another said: "I just watched all 10 episodes of S2 of #VirginRiver back to back and after that cliffhanger, I really need S3 right now. Such an amazing show!"

