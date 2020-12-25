The ultimate Christmas Day TV guide 2020 – see our top picks Need some ideas for what to watch on Christmas Day? We have some great suggestions right here

Happy Christmas! We hope your day is filled with family, fun and laughter and, of course, all of the top television! We have put together BBC, ITV and Channel 4's finest offerings for this very festive day, so have a look at our top picks and choose wisely...

BBC

Zog and the Flying Doctors - 2.35pm

Zog is back! In this new special, narrated by Lenny Henry, Zog and Gadabout try to rescue Pearl from her uncle, the King. A perfect family watch.

Coco - 3.10pm

This Pixar film follows a young boy named Miguel with a love of music, as he accidentally finds himself in the land of the dead. Full of catchy tunes and with a sweet story that will have you reaching for your tissues by the end, this is a perfect family watch.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Christmas Countdown - 4.45pm

Rather than have a one-off competition like usual, due to COVID-19 this year's special will be a look back at some of the show's most glorious, fun and exciting performances, led of course by the our favourite pair, Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Blankety Blank Christmas Special - 7pm

The Chase's very own Bradley Walsh will be taking over for this one-off special, which sees six celebs answer questions on behalf of two contestants.

Speaking about taking over, Bradley told ITV: "I’m not feeling the pressure so much, just the fact that I love bit of nostalgic telly and to follow in the footsteps of Sir Terry Wogan and one of my heroes Les Dawson, having worked on the show as a studio warm-up for Les a few times, it’s a thrill for me."

Call the Midwife Christmas Special - 7.40pm

Christmas isn't Christmas without the town of Poplar, right?! The synopsis for the special episode reads: "In Nonnatus House, Christmas 1965 has arrived, and the nuns... are hoping for a quiet Christmas in Poplar, but when one of the nuns receives an unwanted gift, and another is rushed to hospital, nothing goes quite to plan."

ITV

James Martin's Christmas Day - 12pm

Fancy some cooking tips from our favourite celebrity chef? James will be joined by the likes of Michelin-starred Tom Kerridge, The Ritz's head chef John Williams and Bake Off Creme De La Creme winner Mark Tilling. James will also be serving up a delicious dish with a little help from a British food hero and laying on a culinary Masterclass that will teach you how to cook a true Christmas classic.

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - 5pm

Bradley Walsh is everywhere this Christmas! He will be presenting the show while welcoming celebrity contestants including Tim Lovejoy, Kay Burley, Eni Aluko and Richard Herring. But will they be able to ruin the Chasers’ Christmas by outrunning them and winning thousands of pounds for their chosen charities?

Britain's Got Talent Christmas Spectacular - 8pm

Our favourite talent show is back for a spectacular Christmas special, where we can take a walk down memory lane with some of the most talented acts from the past 14 years! What's more, all four judges will be stepping out from their seats and into the limelight for the very first time. We can't wait to see what they have in store!

Channel 4

The Great Christmas Bake Off - 2.05pm

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Matt Lucas are joined by Bake Off: The Professionals host Tom Allen fills in for Noel Fielding to spend Christmas in the famous tent. Joining them are Bake Off's former contestants Jamie and Rosie from 2019, Ruby from 2018 and James from 2017 for an all-star episode perfect to watch with a mince pie or two!

Quentin Blake's Clown - 7.40pm

Narrated by The Crown star Helen Bonham-Carter, you won't want to miss out on this treat for the family! The story follows the adventures of a little toy clown, who goes on a journey to find a new loving home for himself and his friends.

Escape to the Chateau at Christmas - 8.10pm

In the Christmas special, Dick, Angel and their adorable children, Dorothy and Arthur, take inspiration from an old 19th-century Chateau ledger found in the attic and classic cookbooks to explore food and festivities, gifts and games from bygone eras to make their Christmas extra special.

Gogglebox - the Best of 2020 - 9.10pm

Remind yourself of some of the funniest moments from our beloved Gogglebox cast with the show's highlights from the strangest of years. Speaking about the special episode, Channel 4 wrote: "A chance to catch-up with some of the best moments from this year's series which featured more of the nation's favourite stars settling down to watch TV. The line-up of famous faces critiquing the biggest and best shows."

