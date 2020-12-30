Downton Abbey star's daughter has huge role in Bridgerton - did you spot her? Bessie is the couple's only child

Fans have been loving Netflix's new series Bridgerton, but did you know that one of the Featherington sisters has famous parents?

MORE: Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page rejects Downton Abbey comparisons

The actress who plays Prudence Featherington, Bessie Carter, is the daughter of Downton Abbey stars Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton - can you see the resemblance?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been enjoying Bridgerton?

In the show, Prudence is a social climber who is determined to land a husband during the high society season, while being totally ignorant of her parents' money woes.

Bessie has starred in several shows before landing her role in Bridgerton, including Howards End and Beecham House. She also appeared on Downton Abbey alongside her dad as a maid.

Bessie is the couple's only child

Speaking about her daughter entering the acting profession, Imelda told The Times: "I feel very fortunate in that I’ve never had that empty-nest feeling because she’s in the business. Whereas I was catapulted into the theatre, she’s been born into it, and she’s grown up with our mates who are like her uncles and aunts.

MORE: Bridgerton viewers left stunned realising Phoebe Dynevor is daughter of Coronation Street star

MORE: Bridgerton fans are convinced Phoebe Dynevor is related to this A-list actress

MORE: Where is Netflix period drama Bridgerton filmed? See the stunning locations

"Honestly, there’s nothing nicer than the acting tribe, and knowing she’s moved out to be with this extended family feels very good indeed. Jim and I would really like to be at the stage door every night going, Hi!' But you can’t do that. You have to keep your distance. The only unfulfilled ambition I have left is for us to one day work together."

Imelda and Jim have both starred in Downton Abbey

Speaking about her parents in the same interview, Bessie added: "They’ve set the bar for romance high because they’ve been married 35 years and they’re still incredibly happy and bonded.

"They make each other laugh every day and that’s something I look for in relationships. I’ve never seen either of them really stressed — we get nervous, but we’re not worriers. All three of us are big list makers and we need to be constantly busy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.