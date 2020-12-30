Is Breaking Dad star Barney Walsh single? Barney and Bradley Walsh are back on our screens with a new series of Breaking Dad

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney will soon be back on our screens with a new series of Breaking Dad much to the delight of fans of the father-son duo. Although Bradley has been a permanent fixture on our screen for years, how much do you know about his son Barney Walsh? Keep reading to find out…

What is Barney Walsh's occupation?

Barney, who celebrated his 23rd birthday in December, has followed in his dad's footsteps and carved out a career for himself working as a television presenter and actor.

He hosted the Miss World competition for the last few years and since 2017, Barney has joined Bradley on the road for their hilarious ITV television series Breaking Dad. The travel series has seen the pair explore America, with the duo trying everything from boxing, to taking part in a rodeo and receiving astronaut training.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Get a sneak peek of Breaking Dad season three

Having been a keen actor from a young age, Barney has made appearances in various television dramas including Doctors and Law and Order and appeared in the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Is Barney Walsh in a relationship?

It's not clear whether Barney Walsh is currently single or not. The 23-year-old presenter and actor appears to keep his love life out of the spotlight and has never publicly revealed whether he's dating anyone.

Barney and rumoured girlfriend Stephanie

Barney can often be seen on his Instagram page surrounded by beautiful models thanks to his presenting role for the Miss World competitions. He was previously linked to Stephanie Del Valle Diaz, a Puerto Rican musician and model who won the competition in 2016. It is thought that Barney and Stephanie crossed paths while taking part in charity events as part of the Miss World Beauty With A Purpose initiative.

Barney has shared several snaps of the model to his Instagram page, including one of the two lounging by a pool with cocktails in hand. Another shows the pair enjoying a day out ziplining.

Barney on the red carpet with Stephanie alongside parents Bradley and Donna

In 2019 the stunning couple stepped out onto the red carpet at the BAFTA TV Awards together looking very happy and were pictured alongside Barney's parents Bradley Walsh and Donna Derby. The two haven't been pictured together since so it's not clear whether they are still together.

However, the TV star does appear to have recently welcomed someone special into this life - a beautiful new puppy named Lulu! Sharing a snap of himself cuddling the beautiful white pooch with his Instagram followers, Barney wrote: "Sorry I haven't been around much everyone... I've been busy in lockdown training this little ray of sunshine! Welcome to the family Lulu!! Take care and stay safe guys."

Barney welcomed a fluffy new family member in lockdown

He followed up with another photo of little Lulu, who looks like she could be a German Spitz or a Shiba Inu. Feeding her a treat in the snap, he captioned the post: "Good girls get goodies."

