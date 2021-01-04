Where are the cast of My Family now? See what the cast of the BBC comedy are up to now…

Beloved sitcom My Family is back on our screens! Thanks to the BBC deciding to air old episodes, fans are able to enjoy the comedy all over again.

MORE: Fans saying same thing about BBC's 'dark' new drama The Serpent

The sitcom ran for eleven series between 2000 and 2011, with a few Christmas specials thrown in, too. Now that the comedy will air some of our favourite episodes, we can't help but wonder where the stars of the show are now. Find out what the cast have been up to since...

My Family was a huge hit back in the day

Robert Lindsay – Ben Harper

As well as playing dad Ben, Robert is well-known for his stage work, having appeared in a number of productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company, the West End and on Broadway.

More recently, he's appeared in other TV shows such as McDonald & Dodds, Extras (alongside Ricky Gervais) and The Trial of Tony Blair. Robert also appeared in the 2019 films Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie. He has three children and is married to fellow actress Rosemarie Ford.

Robert Lindsay played dad Ben in the sitcom

Zoë Wannamaker – Susan Harper

Zoë played mum Susan in My Family. Much like her co-star Robert, she's an esteemed stage actress and has also appeared in productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre. Her other TV credits include Mr Selfridge, Agatha Christie's Poirot and Prime Suspect. She's also appeared in films such as Harry Potter.

More recently, the actress has appeared in popular TV shows such as Inside No. 9, Killing Eve, Britannia and Worzel Gummidge. The actress is married to fellow actor Gawn Grainger.

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about Channel 4's The Great

MORE: Bradley Walsh explains Doctor Who departure: 'it's relentless'

MORE: Noel Fielding reveals how former Bake Off contestant helped him on his daughter's birthday

Zoë is well-known for her film and TV work

Kris Marshall – Nick Harper

Kris played eldest son Nick, a hapless layabout in between jobs. Since first appearing in the show, Kris has gone on to enjoy success in film and TV.

He's starred in blockbuster film Love Actually, Citizen Khan and was the star of popular BBC drama-comedy Death in Paradise from 2013 until 2017. More recently, he appeared in ITV's Sanditon as Tom Parker. Kris is married and has two children.

Kris went on to star in other shows such as Sanditon and Death in Paradise

Daniela Denby-Ashe – Janey Harper

Daniela played Janey, the middle child and only daughter in the Harper immediate family. Daniela appeared in the show between 2000 and 2002, before returning in 2004 until its finish in 2011.

After the show, Daniela had a number of roles in other TV programmes such as Waterloo Road, Silent Witness and Midsomer Murders. Most recently, she appeared in ITV comedy Mum and the actress has one daughter.

Daniela played Janey in the sitcom

Gabriel Thomson – Michael Harper

Playing youngest children Michael, or "Mikey" as he's known by his dad, is Gabriel Thomson. The actors part in the BBC comedy is perhaps his best known role, but he has gone on to enjoy small parts in theatre.

In 2015, however, Gabriel announced his retirement from acting to return to studying. According to the Daily Mirror, he attended King's College London to study philosophy in the hope of becoming a human rights lawyer.

Gabriel (left) has since left acting to pursue law

Siobhan Hayes – Abi Harper

Siobhan Hayes plays Ben's distant relative Abi who moves in with them in the third series. Since leaving the show in 2008, Siobhan appeared in Little Britain, Paul Merton: The Series, and Agatha Christie's Marple. Her latest role was in the 2011 British comedy film Horrid Henry: The Movie.

Siobhan has appeared in a number of other shows and films since

Keiron Self – Roger Bailey

Roger is the over enthusiastic dentist that works in Ben's office in the sitcom played by Keiron Self.

Keiron Self played Roger

Since the show, Keiron has had roles in Casualty, Tracy Beaker and in stage show The Rivals.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.