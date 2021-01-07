A Place in the Sun's Jonnie Irwin reveals injury from disaster on set The TV presenter appears on both Escape to the Country and A Place in the Sun

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about a disastrous injury he sustained while filming for the Channel 4 show A Place in the Sun presenter.

Appearing on daytime show Steph's Packed Lunch this week, the TV star, who also appeares on BBC's Escape to the Country, explained how he managed to break his nose by smashing through a patio door while filming in Spain.

"Most people, with a few notable examples, clean their houses within an inches of their lives and this couple were no different," he began.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman shares rare photo of her gorgeous family

"We were filming out in Spain, and the proud owner was outside and before each house I go and make sure I know where everything is and I thought 'I just need another poke at that garden' just so I know what I'm talking about before they get in there."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin reveals disastrous on-set injury

He continued: "So I ran purposely through the house, of course they'd shut the patio door, and I just went straight through it. And then I was on my knees suddenly, like 'what is going on' blood everywhere, the owner couldn't believe it.

"I cut my shirt, cut my hand, broke my nose and pushed my tooth back." Jonnie then joked: "That house now has open views to sea now so I think they owe me ten grand."

MORE: Escape to the Country star Nicki Chapman's followers melt with adorable video of 'new friends'

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin delights fans with gorgeous family photos

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman shares throwback snap - and she looks incredible!

Jonnie also presents Escape to the Country

It seems Jonnie's been keeping busy in recent times with new episodes of A Place in the Sun being shown during prime time on a Sunday evening, and filming the latest series of BBC's Escape to the Country.

The father-of-three recently shared a glimpse of what fans can expect from the new episodes on his social media, much to the delight of his followers.

Taking to his Instagram, the BBC star shared a photo of himself behind the camera in a gorgeous location as he geared up for his first day back at work. Jonnie said in the caption: "First day back at work filming for @escape_country. Things are a little different with social distancing but great to be back in the saddle! #ruralliving #countrylife #countryliving."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.