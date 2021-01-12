Escape to the Country's Alistair Appleton hints at leaving TV Alistair has presented many shows over the years

Escape to the Country's Alistair Appleton has been a regular face on British TV for many years now, but the presenter has recently ventured in a new direction and has now hinted it could turn full time.

The BBC presenter, who has fronted many shows throughout his career such as Cash in the Attic, House Doctor and Stately Suppers, was speaking to yoga blog Mind-Spring.org about his time on the lifestyle show, but hinted that his therapy and meditation career could soon take up most of his time.

"Television always comes with a shelf life anyway... Nothing goes on forever," he said. Alistair then explained that any future TV stint would have to have a "mental health" or "therapeutic angle".

Alistair has trained as a psychotherapist in recent years

Reflecting further on his TV career, Alistair added: "You know, in my 20s all I wanted to be was a famous TV presenter, and by the time I turned 30 I was already seeing that was a very dangerous path for me because I knew that it would just mean more anxiety, more laying value on external looks."

Alistair spoke about training to become a psychotherapist back in 2012, telling Hampshire Life: "I loved that work so much that I started to get a bit disenchanted with all the crazy schedules of TV filming and I decided five years ago to re-train as a psychotherapist. That was the best decision of my life and I think I've hit my 40s in much better shape than I hit my 30s."

Opening up to Mind-Springs about the reasons behind his career change in his younger years, he explained: "I was pretty unhappy. I was drinking a lot, doing a lot of drugs, going out a lot.

Alistair has presented the show since 2004

"And so I think the better part of me just sensed that was not a path I wanted to pursue through my 30s so I gave it all up. I have quite a strong will really."

Alistair has been keeping busy in lockdown while offering his followers free online course in meditation along with his husband, Daniel, a yoga teacher. In one post on his website, he wrote: "My husband Daniel, a yoga teacher and I are offering free meditation and yoga to keep us grounded and happy during these extraordinary times. All welcome."

He added: "I am lucky to have found love and have a very understanding and supportive husband, Daniel... We're currently in a 1930s French sea captain's cottage in the port of Newhaven. And we live there with our very big dog Ben."

