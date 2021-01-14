Escape to the Country's Jonnie Irwin shares rare insight into marriage The presenter was celebrating his four-year wedding anniversary

Jonnie Irwin is best known for being the face of BBC's Escape to the Country and Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, but it's rare that we hear about his life away from the world of TV.

However, the presenter recently shared a glimpse into his marriage when he shared the hilarious card his wife had given him on their four-year wedding anniversary.

Posting on Instagram back in October, the TV star, who lives in Newcastle with his wife Jessica and their three children, showed off the card that featured a cartoon of Ant and Dec getting hitched on the front.

Jonnie shared the funny card his wife got him on their anniversary

The A Place in the Sun host captioned the image: "This year's anniversary card from Mrs Irwin and she's played a blinder! Obviously quite apt bearing in mind our new home. Four years of marriage now and best decision I'm lucky enough to have made."

Jonnie's followers were equally delighted with the husband and wife's sense of humour, with one person writing: "Hilarious! Happy Anniversary!" while a second quipped: "Are you two Ant and Dec in disguise?" A third person added: "Happy Anniversary you guys! Always knew you were a Geordie at heart."

The presenter and his wife Jess have three children together

The TV star and Jessica had other reasons to celebrate this year, as the happy couple recently welcomed twins! Clearly thrilled with his growing family, Jonnie uploaded a picture of himself, Jessica, and their newborn boys. The presenter wrote in the caption at the time: "They've arrived! After a long day in hospital the boys finally decided to make an appearance.

"They are identical in every way including weighing a good 5 pounds 7 each. No names yet. Jess was her usual magnificent self. I'm so proud of her for carrying around what looked like a planet these last few weeks and huge thanks to the amazing staff at The RVI in Newcastle."

