Death in Paradise could be in for a big change in the future. The BBC show, which has just returned for its tenth series, sees Ralf Little reprise his role as DI Neville Parker – but the producers have now stated that they would cast a female lead to take over his role in future seasons.

Chatting to Guardian, executive producer on the murder mystery programme Tim Key was discussing the next detective in line after Ralf, stating: "There's no rule it always has to be a man.

WATCH: Ben Miller makes his return in Death in Paradise

Meanwhile, Ralf Little is geared up for the rest of series ten and has even explained that he will be back for series 11. However, the actor did admit that he was uncertain about his future beyond that point.

He told Graham Norton on his Virgin Radio show: "I'll be back next year but I don't think I'm signed for the two years."

The role of the detective traditionally changes over the years, with big names like Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and Ardal O'Hanlon also taking on the starring role in the past, meaning after Ralf it could be an opportunity for the show to recruit a female actor take the lead.

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise

The main character tends to wave goodbye to the island of Saint Marie and never return, however there was one familiar face that made a reappearance.

Ben Miller, who played DI Richard Poole for the first few seasons of the show, revealed shortly before series ten arrived on screens that he was reprising his role. Opening up about his time again on the show, he told Good Morning Britain: "I thought he was gone for good [too], he was murdered in the show in season three, and he was stabbed in the heart with an ice-pick.

"No one was more surprised than me when a script-writer [told me]. It's very cleverly done, I have to say, it's beautifully done."

