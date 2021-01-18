Meet Winterwatch star Chris Packham's family

We're delighted to see Chris Packham back on our screens for Winterwatch this week, but how much do you know about the man himself when he's not teaching us all about nature? Does he have a partner and children, or is he a bachelor? Find out everything you need to know here...

Is Chris Packham married?

Chris is in a longterm relationship with Charlotte Corney, the owner of the Isle of Wright Zoo, who he has been dating since 2010. While he lives in the New Forest, Charlotte lives separately from him. Speaking about how they met, Charlotte previously told Radio Times: "Chris and I met professionally when he visited the zoo that I run on the Isle of Wight. He tells me now that he knew that day that I was The One. I had no idea of this, and at the time, I was with my ex-partner anyway."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chris Packham delights fans with return of Autumnwatch

She continued: "Then in 2007 Chris did a voiceover on a programme that was filmed at the zoo. He made a huge effort to come to the launch of the film so that he could meet me again." Chris and Charlotte have also spoken about how Chris initially hid the fact that he was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome, with Charlotte explaining: "It was about five years before he told me he has autism, and that was only because I asked."

Chris and Charlotte have been together for over ten years

"I had Googled the conundrum of his absolute devotion to me and his daily lack of empathy. It felt like I didn't know who I was with. Asperger's came up as the answer, and when I put it to Chris, I thought he would be horrified. Instead, he gradually agreed. He hadn't told me because he thought he had the techniques to hide it."

Chris with his stepdaughter Megan

Does Chris Packham have any children?

Chris is very close to his stepdaughter Megan, who is a zoologist with a degree in zoology from the University of Liverpool, and appears on TV alongside her stepdad. He previously told Radio Times: "I consider it one of the great privileges of my life to play a part in her upbringing, and would happily throw myself in front of a train to protect her. It doesn't bother me one bit that she doesn't share my genes. In fact, I do not now – and never have had – any desire whatsoever to reproduce myself."

When Megan made her debut on Springwatch last year, Chris also told HELLO!: She did really well. I said to her: 'You figure out what you want to say and I'll fill in around you.' I don't need to own anything, I've got nothing to prove. I was there as a support mechanism, really, and wasn't needed. She believes in what she's got to say, she's excited by the science and committed to the environmental aspects of it."

Megan, whose mother Jo McCubbin was in a relationship with Chris for ten years, added: "I was slightly nervous, but I met Chris when I was two years old so have always grown up around film crews. I was with my stepdad, and who better to learn from than him? He's a role model of mine professionally and it's great that he happens to be my stepdad as well."

